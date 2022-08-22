Read full article on original website
Federal ghost gun regulations now in effect: Aims to put an end to gun violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that the new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns and keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals goes into effect. Federally licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receivers (PCFRs) that would...
Girlfriend who supplied gun that killed Trooper sentenced for 12-24 months in state prison
Stroudsburg, Pa. - The 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross is finally over. The New Jersey woman who police said bought a gun that was used to shoot and kill a state trooper was sentenced to 12-24 months in state prison. Gross pleaded guilty to persons not to possess firearms, as...
Gov. Wolf announced fabless semiconductor company is coming to the Lehigh Valley
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDeal Semiconductor is expanding. They're a fabless semiconductor company that will now have new jobs available for people right here in the Lehigh Valley. Over 1.4 million dollars of the deal comes from Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development.
CNN examines how local water departments are cracking down in California
With the lack of water entering California, residents are restricted on the amount of water they can consume. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is on the lookout for anyone breaking those rules. CNN's Stephanie Elam rides along with the "water police" as they crack down on residents exceeding their water restrictions.
Maryland man charged with 3rd-degree murder in Chester County wrong-way crash
Authorities have charged a man from Maryland with 3rd-degree murder for a deadly wrong-way crash in Chester County. Pennsylvania State Police say Luke Gallucci was headed south in the NB lanes on Route 1 on July 19 around 5:40 a.m. when his vehicle slammed into a vehicle driven by Kelly Felts of Nottingham.
Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
Students build sheds for Kentucky flood victims
Students in a Kentucky school are rolling up their sleeves and using the lessons they learned in class to help people in need. 69 News reporter Karin Mallett has details on what they're building and why. Take a look in the video above.
Back-to-school backpack giveaways held for Lehigh Valley students
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The first day of school is around the corner for little Sariah and now, she's ready to take on fourth grade with a brand new backpack and lots of supplies. "I found notebooks and sharpened pencils and I saw rulers and a binder," said she said. She...
The Giant Company president to resign
The Giant Company is getting a new leader. Nicholas Bertram, who's been president of Giant for nine years, is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities, said Giant's parent company, Ahold Delhaize. John Ruane, the company's senior vice president and chief commercial officer, will take over as interim president until...
Mt. Penn councilman trying to improve Aulenbach's Cemetery
MT. PENN, Pa. — It's a beautiful view from Aulenbach's Cemetery — a cemetery that may look like others you've seen — but how it operates is a bit different. "A majority of cemeteries are run by churches or by the dioceses," said Mt. Penn Councilman Joseph Cunliffe. "They're not privately owned. They're not owned by a trust. Aulenbach is owned by a trust."
Gideon, Grady, and Rory are up for adoption at Peaceable Kingdom
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- These next pets come to us from Peaceable Kingdom in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. First we have two cats: Gideon and Grady. Gideon is a black cat and Grady is orange; each five-years-old. Staff at the rescue say they're both very friendly and love attention. They'd...
These are the superintendents that formed a rock band
A band in Utah came together at a stressful time in their careers. They've been jamming since 2015, with no signs of slowing down. The rock band was originally made up entirely of school superintendents, but it has grown to include principals, teachers and their families. 69 News reporter Karin...
