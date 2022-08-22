ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

CNN examines how local water departments are cracking down in California

With the lack of water entering California, residents are restricted on the amount of water they can consume. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is on the lookout for anyone breaking those rules. CNN's Stephanie Elam rides along with the "water police" as they crack down on residents exceeding their water restrictions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Students build sheds for Kentucky flood victims

Students in a Kentucky school are rolling up their sleeves and using the lessons they learned in class to help people in need. 69 News reporter Karin Mallett has details on what they're building and why. Take a look in the video above.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Lawmakers#Commonwealth
WFMZ-TV Online

The Giant Company president to resign

The Giant Company is getting a new leader. Nicholas Bertram, who's been president of Giant for nine years, is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities, said Giant's parent company, Ahold Delhaize. John Ruane, the company's senior vice president and chief commercial officer, will take over as interim president until...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Mt. Penn councilman trying to improve Aulenbach's Cemetery

MT. PENN, Pa. — It's a beautiful view from Aulenbach's Cemetery — a cemetery that may look like others you've seen — but how it operates is a bit different. "A majority of cemeteries are run by churches or by the dioceses," said Mt. Penn Councilman Joseph Cunliffe. "They're not privately owned. They're not owned by a trust. Aulenbach is owned by a trust."
MOUNT PENN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gideon, Grady, and Rory are up for adoption at Peaceable Kingdom

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- These next pets come to us from Peaceable Kingdom in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. First we have two cats: Gideon and Grady. Gideon is a black cat and Grady is orange; each five-years-old. Staff at the rescue say they're both very friendly and love attention. They'd...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

These are the superintendents that formed a rock band

A band in Utah came together at a stressful time in their careers. They've been jamming since 2015, with no signs of slowing down. The rock band was originally made up entirely of school superintendents, but it has grown to include principals, teachers and their families. 69 News reporter Karin...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy