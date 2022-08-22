Read full article on original website
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Watch out for washbacks on Volusia beaches
Watch where you step on Volusia County’s beaches. Palm-sized sea turtles may be hiding in the Sargassum seaweed that has been washing ashore. The small turtles, called washbacks, emerged from their nests earlier this summer and swam offshore to the floating line of Sargassum seaweed, only to be pushed back to shore by wind and strong currents.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?
Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
fox35orlando.com
Chances of development rise for tropical wave in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of a tropical wave in the Atlantic have increased as we approach the peak of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves that have developed and are moving across the Atlantic. The first is a located to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
fox35orlando.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Tampa Bay area seafood market in same shipment
HUDSON, Fla. - Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson gets a shipment of lobsters delivered twice a week from Maine. But Monday's delivery came with a rare surprise: not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. The pair stood out easily among the rest of the pack. Most lobsters are a muddy color,...
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis I launch to cause traffic issues on Space Coast: Parking, maps, and best time to arrive
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Tens of thousands of spectators will head to Florida's Space Coast to watch the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. The 2-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT. With so many drivers on the road, plus five cruise ships disembarking that day, you can bet that traffic will be a nightmare.
Hurricane hunter studies ‘Hurricane Nursery,’ Saharan dust
ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA sent a hurricane hunter 4,000 miles to research the Saharan dust off the west coast of Africa. Hurricane hunters track storm systems in the Gulf, the Caribbean, the Eastern and the Central Atlantic, but there’s one area they don’t normally go. This month,...
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
click orlando
Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!
If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
WESH
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Artemis 1 is NASA’s program to put humans back on the moon and ultimately Mars. The historic launch is set to take place Monday, Aug. 29 from Kennedy Space Center. If you're in Central Florida, you might be looking for the best viewing spots.
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
fox35orlando.com
Apopka residents say construction site is causing flooding in their neighborhood
APOPKA, Fla. - Some Apopka residents say dirt from a construction site that filled a retention pond is causing flooding in their neighborhood when it rains. According to the City of Apopka, there were six inches of rain on Wednesday and that resulted in a deluge near Kenny Pettrey's home. In a video recorded by Pettrey, you can see what looks like a gushing river next to his house in the Vistas at Waters Edge. While his home avoided damage, his pool became a muddy mess.
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
WESH
Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
