county17.com
Police arrest man for attempted murder on Emerson Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon, a police official said Friday. The suspect, identified only as a 47-year-old man, was apprehended by officers shortly after 4:46 p.m. Aug. 25, after it was reported that he attacked a 24-year-old man with a knife on South Emerson Avenue, according to Gillette Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Changes Plea on Strangulation Charge
A 29-year-old Sheridan man changed his plea on a felony charge at a hearing Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Jake Kolden pleaded no contest to the charge of strangulation of a household member, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 10,000. The change of plea was not pursuant to a plea agreement and the punishment will be argued at sentencing.
Sheridan Media
Trial Date Set for Sheridan Man Charged With Aggravated Assault and Battery
A Sheridan man who is charged with a felony was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On July 18, 25-year-old Turner Taylor was charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery for an altercation that took place at a business in Sheridan on July 14. According to court documents, Taylor allegedly grabbed an individual by the throat with both hands and strangled the victim.
county17.com
Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near Recluse, cause of death under investigation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An elderly man was found dead inside his vehicle that appears to have slid off the roadway on North Highway 14-16 Wednesday night, according to Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Raymond B. Amende, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after his body...
county17.com
Wildland fire active east of Camp Wildwood
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Fire personnel from multiple agencies continue to battle a grass and timber fire north of Gillette, south of the Burnt Hollow Recreation Area, that began yesterday, a fire official said Thursday. There are no public safety concerns, according to Battalion Chief Ryan Fox with the Campbell...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Chief United States District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl recently sentenced 40-year-old Donae Chavez of Gillette to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Chavez was also ordered to play $9,971 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne Martens.
county17.com
Man complaining of driver’s speed throws football at his truck
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are investigating an incident regarding a man who reportedly threw a football at a driver’s vehicle which he said was traveling too quickly. The incident was logged at about 4:48 p.m. Aug. 21 at Gillette Police Department, 201 E. Fifth St., Gillette. Deputy...
county17.com
Security questions man attempting to access Gillette airport’s secure area
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Monday that a man provided security guards some odd explanations when they stopped him twice from accessing the secured arrivals area Aug. 19 at Gillette’s local airport. Reynolds said the first time the man attempted to...
county17.com
4-J lane closures at Lakeway Road will switch for Aug. 29 to Sept. 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two outside lanes of 4-J at Lakeway Road will be closed Aug. 29 to Sept. 6 for pavement repairs, the City of Gillette announced today. The work is part of the Boxelder and 4-J Pavement Repairs project. Closing the lanes will allow workers to remove asphalt and perform 8″ portland cement concrete patching, the street closure form said.
county17.com
Seventh Street block to close near Twin Spruce Jr. High in Gillette for 2 weeks
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two alleys and a portion of Seventh Street will be closed for two weeks beginning Aug. 31 for the PMS Alley 2022 project. Seventh Street will be closed from Carey to South Kendrick avenues, a City of Gillette street closure form signed Aug. 24 said. The alley between South Kendrick and Carey avenues will be closed from Sixth and Seventh streets. The alley between Eighth and Seventh streets will be closed to through traffic. The form said flaggers will be used on Sixth Street as necessary.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Campbell school district recognizes 2 employees with annual awards
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District administrators and school board officials gave special recognition to two employees Aug. 23. Lluvia Enriquez, secretary to Campbell County High School Associate Principal Chris Rashleigh, was named the educational support personnel employee of the year. Campbell County High School Principal Chad Bourgeois...
Sheridan Media
Play it safe during the Mane Event Gravel Grinder
The Mane Event Gravel Grinder will be happening in Sheridan on Sept. 17. This Fall bike race is the largest fundraiser for the Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club. According to their website, funds from this event will allow the Club to continue with its projects to benefit Sheridan and the residents within the community. The largest impact the Club has is through vision-related work. This work includes purchasing exams and eyeglasses for those who may not have the means to do so on their own. The Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club also conducts free vision screening for young children in the area.
Sheridan Media
Gretchen Foertsch
Funeral services for Gretchen Foertsch, a 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Saturday at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo will be held Saturday, September 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home in Buffalo with Pastor Rene Castillero officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1st from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Gretchen’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation to speed a cure at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com, where the service will also be live-streamed.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is asking for change
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is asking the public for their extra pocket change. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, shelter Executive Director AJ Evans told listeners that she has worked to distribute small dog house shaped receptacles at generous business locations throughout the City of Sheridan.
Sheridan Media
Rooted in Wyoming Receives Grant for a Teaching Greenhouse
Rooted in Wyoming recently received a $15,000 grant from Unicity Make Life Better Foundation to construct a teaching greenhouse. A dedicated teaching greenhouse will provide RiW the opportunity to educate people on the benefits of growing food and providing fresh produce all year long. According to information from RiW, the greenhouse will be used as an educational space and will lengthen the growing season of plants. Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Jamie Hoeft said they are excited to use the teaching space to inspire others to build their own greenhouses and learn more about the different greenhouse designs and features that are available.
county17.com
Isolated flash flooding possible if storms pop today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a mostly sunny start to the day, Campbell County could see excessive rainfall this afternoon and again Thursday with isolated flash flooding possible. That’s the forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, which said its forecast area is included in a...
sheridanwyoming.com
Andi’s Coffee & Bakery
Andi’s was dreamt up from a mother and daughter team who wanted to offer an exquisite coffee experience accompanied by phenomenal homemade bakery. Annie and Dionne opened Andi’s in 2015 and operated it together until 2018, when life led Dionne on another path. Annie operated the shop herself until 2019 when another daughter, Heidi, saw such potential in the shop and wanted to help take it to the next level. Heidi, with her husband Drew, acquired Andi’s Coffee & Bakery in May of 2019. With Andi’s remaining in the family, our vision stays much the same as we strive to provide the best craft coffee experience destination in Sheridan, WY, while expanding and growing the company. Visit us at the shop, where you can find us regularly, enjoying the craft coffee culture in small-town Sheridan, WY.
Sheridan Media
Fall Pumpkin Festival
A resolution will be considered by the Sheridan City Council in early September that will designate the first Saturday after Halloween as the date for the City’s annual Fall Pumpkin Festival. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Last year, the City Council adopted a resolution that authorized...
svinews.com
Atlas Carbon, UW collaborating on coal refinery project
GILLETTE (WNE) — Ground will break soon on a new coal refinery demonstration project north of Gillette. The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, Atlas Carbon and Wood PLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony in September to launch the project near Atlas Carbon. The site will be developed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Longmire Days 2022 Wrap-up: Every Event Sold-Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Coming off of a two-year hiatus, organizers weren’t sure what to expect from this year’s Longmire Days in Buffalo, which took place August 18-21. Since 2012, the annual “Longmire Days” festival has brought together fans and cast members of...
