(PHOTOS) Cheyenne Police officers carry ‘Flame of Hope’ to bring awareness to Special Olympics
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department teamed up with Air Force cadets and community members in carrying the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” through Cheyenne. This is part of an effort throughout the state to have local, county, state, and federal agencies carry the “Flame...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/26/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home, after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom on the other hand is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/25/22-8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. John Patrick Pino, 58 –...
Skateboarder struck by motorcyclist Thursday morning on Lincolnway, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both a skateboarder and a motorcyclist were issued citations following a collision involving the two Thursday morning on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release. Officers reported at around 8 a.m. to the 3700 block of East Lincolnway, where the...
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
Mason Way In Cheyenne To Close, Restrictions On Converse
Mason Way in Cheyenne will be closed to through traffic on Monday, while a portion of Converse Avenue will be restricted to one lane of traffic. That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne facebook page:. The city’s street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Principal: Communication is key to student success in Laramie County School District
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Students in Laramie County School District 1 woke up and headed off to school to start the 2022–23 school year this week. At the start of the year, many teachers and principals set goals to make sure their students succeed. Saddle Ridge Elementary Principal Don...
Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County
Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
City of Cheyenne to celebrate opening of new Greenway Connector
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. The event will be taking place near the Botanic Gardens, located in Lions Park on 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens lot.
Cheyenne to face rising chances of thunderstorms today and tomorrow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a high chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow, Aug. 25 and 26, for Cheyenne. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, Aug. 25. The high is predicted to be around 84 degrees, with winds coming from the northeast at 5–15 mph and changing to the southwest in the afternoon.
Blackburn’s Emporium adds ‘old timey soda fountain’
WHEATLAND – One of the most eclectic antique and collectible stores in Platte County is located downtown Wheatland on the corner of Gilchrist and 9th streets. You may find a 1930s German phonograph or perhaps a new set of Cinco de Mayo china made in Mexico. As of two weeks ago, you can now go in, peruse the merchandise that will take you on a trip into yesterday and sit at what Mitch Blackburn calls his “old timey fountain” where you can enjoy a float, a hot dog, a Dr Pepper and snacks. In the brutally warm summer weather, another great advantage is the icy cool air conditioning.
Economic report: Cheyenne jobs continue to increase, home prices continue to rise
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A new Cheyenne Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Laramie County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators...
$10K bond set for suspected drunk driver who hit pedestrian on East Lincolnway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Monday evening when he was struck on East Lincolnway by a driver who is suspected of DUI, the Cheyenne Police Department reported. Police said Bryan Ciccone, 45, of Cheyenne, was driving a Lincoln MKZ west on Lincolnway when he struck an...
Compensation change for active military employees to be discussed during Cheyenne City Council meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A change in compensation payments for those employees who are active military is being considered by the Cheyenne City Council tonight, Aug. 22. The compensation change would affect only employees who are called to active military duty. If passed, retroactively effective on July 1, 2022, the difference between the employee’s city base pay and total military monetary compensation would be compensated by the city. Previously, the compensation provided the difference between the city base pay and military base pay.
Pregnant woman killed in murder-suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
