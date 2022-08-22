ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield

A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
WCJB

MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
WCJB

Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are getting $2500 to help keep pedestrians safe. The sheriff’s office got a contract with FDOT to support a campaign aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and walkers. Deputies say the money will go toward a high-visibility enforcement initiative...
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack

A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
ocala-news.com

Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”

There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
WCJB

String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
click orlando

2 found shot to death in Lake County home

ALTOONA, Fla. – Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they went to the home in the northeast area of Altoona around 9 p.m. and after receiving a report of a shooting.
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
WCJB

Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A robbery suspect is behind bars in Columbia County after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened store clerks with a bottle of gasoline. Deputies say Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, stole from two Dollar Generals on August 16th and August 20th. He opened the register himself at the...
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested after allegedly throwing stop sign into car windshield

ALACHUA, Fla. – Tevin Glen Duval, 30, was arrested late last night after a victim reported that he damaged her car two nights in a row. A report from Alachua Police Department on August 23 states that the victim said Duval pulled a stop sign out of the ground at the corner of NW 142nd Terrace and NW 157th Place and threw it at her car, shattering the windshield. The incident also reportedly cost the City of Alachua over $1,000 in labor and supplies to replace the stop sign.
WCJB

Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
