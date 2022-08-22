Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
click orlando
Ocala woman accused of killing Marion County deputy, sheriff’s office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Ocala woman was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of murdering a Marion County deputy, who is her former boyfriend, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his home...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
WCJB
‘I’m very sad for the family’: Residents react to a toddler shooting himself while playing with a gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified 3-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community after shooting himself with a gun in the home. The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home when it went off. The gun had been inside an unlocked gun case.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield
A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
villages-news.com
Woman with $1,600 water bill jailed after turning back on shut-off tap
A woman with a $1,600 water bill whose service was shut off for non-payment was jailed after turning back on the tap. Brittany Suzanne Johansen, 43, of Lady Lake was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of theft of utility service. Johansen had racked up...
WCJB
MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are getting $2500 to help keep pedestrians safe. The sheriff’s office got a contract with FDOT to support a campaign aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and walkers. Deputies say the money will go toward a high-visibility enforcement initiative...
villages-news.com
Arraignment set for Villager in alleged attack on man at postal station
An arraignment date has been set for a Villager in an alleged attack on a man at a postal station in the Village of Fenney. Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, of the Village of Fenney, is scheduled for arraignment Sept. 14 on a charge of battery in Sumter County Court. She...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack
A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
ocala-news.com
Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”
There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
ocala-news.com
Gorgeous Sunrise At Carlton Arms Apartments In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous sunrise over the water at the Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala. Thanks to Cheri Irwin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home
ALTOONA, Fla. – Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they went to the home in the northeast area of Altoona around 9 p.m. and after receiving a report of a shooting.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
WCJB
Two North Central Florida law enforcement agencies train nurses for active shooter medical emergencies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “That’s just what we’re trying to do, make the world a better place.”. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies taught the county school nurses, nurse assistants, and staff how to react in case of an active shooter medical emergency. Sergeant Todd Thomas told TV20...
WCJB
Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A robbery suspect is behind bars in Columbia County after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened store clerks with a bottle of gasoline. Deputies say Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, stole from two Dollar Generals on August 16th and August 20th. He opened the register himself at the...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested after allegedly throwing stop sign into car windshield
ALACHUA, Fla. – Tevin Glen Duval, 30, was arrested late last night after a victim reported that he damaged her car two nights in a row. A report from Alachua Police Department on August 23 states that the victim said Duval pulled a stop sign out of the ground at the corner of NW 142nd Terrace and NW 157th Place and threw it at her car, shattering the windshield. The incident also reportedly cost the City of Alachua over $1,000 in labor and supplies to replace the stop sign.
WCJB
Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
