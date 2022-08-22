Read full article on original website
‘It’s really too hot’: Ocoee High students say classrooms went without AC for days
OCOEE, Fla. — Students at Ocoee High School claim several of their classrooms have not had working air conditioning for days. The school district said as of Thursday the issue had been fixed, but not before hundreds of comments flooded social media complaining about the lack of AC. >>>...
mynews13.com
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Public Schools ask parents to prepare for difficult morning commute on Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The clock is counting down to liftoff. NASA’s Artemis I on Monday, August 29, will be the first of a series of launches to explore the moon and Mars. However, the launch window falls right in the heart of the morning commute. "It’s going to be...
click orlando
🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Seminole County Public Schools seek parents’ input on new textbooks
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County schools have begun the review process for social studies and civics textbooks for the 2023-2024 school year. Next week, the Seminole County Public Schools instructional materials selection committee will meet to discuss which textbooks will make it into the classroom for social studies and civics classes.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (College Park, September 2022)
The Ambassador Hotel project is one step closer to getting started. One Stop Housing received approval from the City to begin construction on converting the hotel to affordable housing units. The Orlando City Council will discuss providing a development grant at an upcoming council meeting. It’s the one-year anniversary for...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation
As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
click orlando
‘We’re in dire need:’ Osceola school employees experience onboarding delays amid teacher shortage
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks into the school year, schools across Central Florida are still working to fill hundreds of vacancies. While districts have been facing shortages in classroom personnel, hiring delays are leaving some prospective employees in limbo. Brianna Bond applied to become a substitute teacher...
WESH
Osceola school district contracting substitutes to relieve teacher shortage
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County School District is already facing a teacher shortage. Now, some people are complaining about delays in the onboarding process to bring in substitute teachers. The Osceola County School district has been looking to hire some 120 teachers. School board members and the...
click orlando
‘Our roots are here:’ Seminole County progresses with plans to revamp former Rosenwald School
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are moving forward with plans to revitalize the former Rosenwald School after the property was left abandoned and vacant for years. If you look past the broken windows and doors and through the cobwebs, you can see what the Rosenwald School used...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
click orlando
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for the District 29 seat in the Florida House of Representatives is too close to call and will apparently head to a machine recount. Webster Barnaby leads Elizabeth Fetterhoff by a tally of 7,446 to 7,415, with 100% of the precincts reporting. District 29...
yourcommunitypaper.com
The Way We Were: Orlando’s ‘Round Building’: An architectural circle of life
In 1963, a new architectural marvel was unveiled in downtown Orlando. Designed by architect Robert Murphy, the American Federal Building brought a touch of mid-century modern design to our growing city. The building, best known for its round shape and distinctive brise-soleil latticework, consisted of 120 cast-concrete sections that served both form and function, creating visual interest as well as shade from the intense Florida sun.
fox35orlando.com
'Selfish': Florida youth football season cut amid allegations of money being stolen
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time in 21 years, the Avalon Wolves won’t be playing football this season. The Pop Warner youth team has been sidelined. Parents allege the money they paid to the program for kids to play ball this season was stolen and is being used to form another team.
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 launch: Brevard schools will be open on Monday with regular bus routes
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The significance of Monday's planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission is not lost on Space Coast school administrators. "This is an historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe," said Brevard Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins. "What an exciting, and busy, time to live on the Space Coast!"
Hospitality company hosts hiring event to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida. The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve located at 11248 Lakeshore Reserve Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis says Biden's student loan forgiveness plan alienates 'people who went and did the right thing'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a stop in Orlando on Thursday, calling it a "divisive policy" that will only increase the already soaring inflation. DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando at the Florida Turnpike Headquarters to...
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
WESH
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
mynews13.com
Last, but not least on Orange County’s ballot: The millage question
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. --- This primary election day, Orange County Public School District leaders hope voters won’t skip over the final question on their ballots: whether or not to renew the county's one-mill property tax, which currently equates to about $20 per month for the average homeowner. What You...
