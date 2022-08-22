ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcti12.com

14-year-old boy dead days after Greensboro shooting

GREENESBORO, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy is dead four days after police say he was the victim of a shooting. Just after 8:00 p.m. on August 19th officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Rd. for a shooting. They discovered one victim who was transported to as local...
GREENSBORO, NC
Two brothers charged with murder in shooting death of NC deputy

RALEIGH, Wake County — Two brothers have been indicted on murder charges in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was previously charged in Byrd's murder, but Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD is reporting Tuesday's grand jury indictment also identified his brother Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, as a suspect.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Two 16-year-olds found dead behind apartment complex

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police say around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, they responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Graham Village Apartments in the 900 block of E. Hanover Rd. Officers located an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound and transported him to a...
GRAHAM, NC

