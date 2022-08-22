Read full article on original website
county17.com
Wildland fire active east of Camp Wildwood
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Fire personnel from multiple agencies continue to battle a grass and timber fire north of Gillette, south of the Burnt Hollow Recreation Area, that began yesterday, a fire official said Thursday. There are no public safety concerns, according to Battalion Chief Ryan Fox with the Campbell...
county17.com
4-J lane closures at Lakeway Road will switch for Aug. 29 to Sept. 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two outside lanes of 4-J at Lakeway Road will be closed Aug. 29 to Sept. 6 for pavement repairs, the City of Gillette announced today. The work is part of the Boxelder and 4-J Pavement Repairs project. Closing the lanes will allow workers to remove asphalt and perform 8″ portland cement concrete patching, the street closure form said.
Sheridan Media
Partial Fire Restrictions Still in Effect in Sheridan County
Partial Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are still in effect in Sheridan County, according to. County Fire Warden Chris Thomas. Thomas issued the reminder due to local Rural Fire Departments having recently responded to several trash fires that were in violation of the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. These restrictions allow for trash fires outside of municipalities on private land, but only between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., in a container provided with a spark arrester, and located in the center of a cleared area fifteen (15) feet in radius.
Sheridan Media
Johnson County’s TW Fire 50% Contained
The TW Fire in Johnson County is 50% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to Johnson County Fire District 1 Public Information Officer Marilyn Connolly. Connolly, in a release Tuesday, said the fire is still at roughly 3,000 acres and has minimal smoldering. One hundred fourteen firefighters are patrolling the...
Sheridan Media
Green Wing Minor Subdivision
A resolution for the Green Wing Minor Subdivision will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at a future business meeting. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner says the applicant, Teal Ponds, LLC is requesting to subdivide property located at 2340 Wetlands Drive in Sheridan. Sanner said the property located...
Sheridan Media
City Council Discusses Speed Limit Change on Holly Ponds Drive
A petition was presented to the Sheridan City Council at their August 15 meeting by resident Don Kollekowski asking for a change in the speed limit on Holly Ponds Drive from 30 mph to 20 mph. City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer addressed the petition at this week’s City Council study session.
county17.com
Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near Recluse, cause of death under investigation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An elderly man was found dead inside his vehicle that appears to have slid off the roadway on North Highway 14-16 Wednesday night, according to Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Raymond B. Amende, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after his body...
county17.com
City to close portion of 3rd Street on Wednesday for building demolition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette will be closing a section of 3rd Street on Wednesday as part of a building demolition project. The portion of 3rd Street to be closed starts at the intersection of Kendrick Avenue and goes west to the alleyway, according to city documents. Equipment will be placed in the street to protect existing facilities from the demolition of the First Northern Bank building.
county17.com
Public input sought on proposed bentonite mine 2 miles from Keyhole State Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Public input will be sought later this month regarding mining permit requesting permission to mine bentonite just south of Keyhole State Park for the next 20 years starting in October, according to the Wyoming Division of Environmental Quality. The permit, submitted by Casper mining company Black...
county17.com
Police arrest man for attempted murder on Emerson Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a deadly weapon Thursday afternoon, a police official said Friday. The suspect, identified only as a 47-year-old man, was apprehended by officers shortly after 4:46 p.m. Aug. 25, after it was reported that he attacked a 24-year-old man with a knife on South Emerson Avenue, according to Gillette Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dayton and Ranchester – Twin Towns In the Shadow of the Bighorn Mountains
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains in northeastern Wyoming lie two small towns, just a few miles apart. Dayton and Ranchester, communities of similar size in Sheridan County, have a near-symbiotic relationship. They share a school district (Sheridan County School District #1), a Rotary Club, a Fire and Rescue agency, and church congregations.
Sheridan Media
Trial Date Set for Sheridan Man Charged With Aggravated Assault and Battery
A Sheridan man who is charged with a felony was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On July 18, 25-year-old Turner Taylor was charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery for an altercation that took place at a business in Sheridan on July 14. According to court documents, Taylor allegedly grabbed an individual by the throat with both hands and strangled the victim.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is asking for change
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is asking the public for their extra pocket change. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, shelter Executive Director AJ Evans told listeners that she has worked to distribute small dog house shaped receptacles at generous business locations throughout the City of Sheridan.
county17.com
Isolated flash flooding possible if storms pop today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a mostly sunny start to the day, Campbell County could see excessive rainfall this afternoon and again Thursday with isolated flash flooding possible. That’s the forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, which said its forecast area is included in a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in “Mule Deer Palooza” events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. “It used to be called ‘gun-a-palooza’ because...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Wool Initiative releases 2022 Wyoming Gold Blanket design
The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources has announced that the Wool Initiative’s 2022 limited-edition wool throw is now available for sale online. These blankets are made with wool from the University of Wyoming’s sheep flock in Laramie and manufactured at the Mountain Meadow...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Chief United States District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl recently sentenced 40-year-old Donae Chavez of Gillette to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Chavez was also ordered to play $9,971 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne Martens.
Sheridan Media
BPD Chief Discusses Start of Schoolyear
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett spoke to the city council about the beginning of the schoolyear, which starts this week, saying the department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will have a presence near the schools. He said they want to have high visibility at the schools, so if...
Sheridan Media
Rooted in Wyoming Receives Grant for a Teaching Greenhouse
Rooted in Wyoming recently received a $15,000 grant from Unicity Make Life Better Foundation to construct a teaching greenhouse. A dedicated teaching greenhouse will provide RiW the opportunity to educate people on the benefits of growing food and providing fresh produce all year long. According to information from RiW, the greenhouse will be used as an educational space and will lengthen the growing season of plants. Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Jamie Hoeft said they are excited to use the teaching space to inspire others to build their own greenhouses and learn more about the different greenhouse designs and features that are available.
Sheridan Media
Gretchen Foertsch
Funeral services for Gretchen Foertsch, a 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Saturday at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo will be held Saturday, September 3rd, at 2:00 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home in Buffalo with Pastor Rene Castillero officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1st from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Gretchen’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation to speed a cure at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com, where the service will also be live-streamed.
