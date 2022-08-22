Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 8/26
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can head to a country concert, win a shed, and enjoy some football. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Noodle, Duke, Bear, and Binx
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who wants to learn some new tricks Noodle. This ten-month-old will learn to sit, stay, and lie down for the right treat.
ocala-news.com
Gorgeous Sunrise At Carlton Arms Apartments In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous sunrise over the water at the Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala. Thanks to Cheri Irwin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”
There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
alachuachronicle.com
The Swamp Restaurant will reopen Monday at new location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Since 1994, The Swamp Restaurant has been a beloved Gator watering hole for both students and alumni alike. From tailgates to happy hours, Swamp has become synonymous with UF pride and enthusiastic locals, both looking to celebrate the place they all call home, Gainesville. However, after years at its original location, The Swamp Restaurant was forced to leave its home on West University Ave in the summer of 2020. While many thought this might have been the end of this local establishment, The Swamp Restaurant’s team thought differently and began collaborating with local developers to begin making big plans for a new location just around the corner from the first.
WCJB
Sonic Drive-in in Gainesville will advance to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The local Sonic Drive-in has advanced to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games. The dive-in is at 2162 NW 39th avenue in Gainesville, and the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. The games are a series of challenges and tests designed...
WCJB
Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
WCJB
“What’s Up” with WIND FM 8/25
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You could win a shed for your yard and what we would bring on a trip to the moon. . Here’s what you missed in our out-of-this-world chat on WIND FM.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
WCJB
Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
villages-news.com
Alligator Smiling In The Villages
This robust alligator had a “Cheshire Cat Smile” while digesting his large breakfast of fish during a hot summer day in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Columbia County Senior Services will hold a BBQ fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services is having a BBQ fundraiser on Friday. The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be pick up only, and you can do that at 628 SE Allison Court in Lake City. All meals are $10 and...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
WCJB
UF Marine Animal Rescue will host sea turtle rescue training
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Marine Animal Rescue is training in Cedar Key on Friday. The sea turtle rescue training is open to the public and will run from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. It will be held at the Cedar Key fishing pier or 550 Dock St. UF...
Independent Florida Alligator
Local Gainesville favorites SweetBerries and Opus Coffee arrive to new campus locations
SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard made its final batch of Cherry Almond Cheesecake custard and closed its doors to the public for good in July — or so customers thought. SweetBerries will now open two new locations — this time, with one on campus. Its newest addition can be...
consultant360.com
Ear Indentations on an Infant
Nancy Day, RN, MSN, CPNP-BC1 • Cameron Rosenthal, MD2. 1Clinical Programs Coordinator, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. 2Medical Director, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. CITATION:. Day N, Rosenthal C. Ear indentations on an infant. Consultant. 2022;62(8):e26-e27. doi:10.25270/con.2022.03.00001. Received September 23, 2021. Accepted October...
wogx.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
fox35orlando.com
You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida
FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
WCJB
Alachua County school officials will promote a free tutoring program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the second full week of school nears the end, Alachua County school officials are promoting a free tutoring program called Beyond the Bell. The program will give students the opportunity to get help from ACPS teachers with language arts, math, science, and social studies. The...
