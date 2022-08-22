Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Cruising options from Port of Galveston
Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central, appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to discuss the cruising options sailing from the Port of Galveston. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page. For information about the cruises arriving and departing from the Port of Galveston,...
KHOU
Tropical update: Watching two tropical waves as we near the peak of hurricane season
HOUSTON — A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles will move across the Caribbean sea over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 20% (low) chance of developing in the Sunday time frame early next week. Sea surface temps are in the mid 80's...
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin
It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
KHOU
All aboard! Tickets on sale for The Polar Express train ride in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — One of the newest holiday traditions in Galveston is The Polar Express train ride at the Railroad Museum. Tickets went on sale on Aug. 22 for the family-friendly event that rolls into the island before Thanksgiving. The first passengers will board on Nov. 11 for the round-trip journey to the "North Pole." The train rides will continue through Dec. 23.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Polar Express returns to Galveston Railroad Museum; This is how to get tickets before they sell out🎅🚂☕
GALVESTON, Texas – The Polar Express Train Ride is returning this holiday season to the Galveston Railroad Museum. This immersive family-oriented experience’s popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning Nov. 11, and continuing through Dec. 23. Tickets are...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event | Houston
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing...
spacecityweather.com
Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend
Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
Click2Houston.com
Fitness stars -- including one who trains ‘The Rock’ -- to appear in Houston as Gold’s Gym opens 3 locations
HOUSTON – Gold’s Gym is also bringing in fitness stars Simeon Panda, Mike Ryan -- whose celebrity clients including The Rock, Mickey Rourke, Priyanka Chopra -- and Ida Bergfoth -- as Gold’s Gym opens three locations across Houston featuring a new design reminiscent of its bodybuilding past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later
HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t see any real improvement’: Travelers still expressing frustration over Terminal E construction at IAH
HOUSTON – At Terminal E at Bush Intercontinental Airport, the confusion caused by the airport’s $1.3 billion construction project is still causing some frustration. “Carrying a baby and a stroller... it’s kind of hard,” David Salazar said. Salazar and his family are in and out of...
Click2Houston.com
Power On Through the Worst Power Outage
HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
realtynewsreport.com
Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Garden & Gun
How a Food Friendship Makes One Restaurant the Place You Want to Be in Houston
Aaron Bludorn likens dinner service to a performance. The chef-owner of the Houston hotspot Bludorn says there are similarities: “You’re building something, creating something, and then all of sudden, boom, it’s there. And you’ve created something that someone else is going to enjoy. Your whole day leads up to it.”
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
Click2Houston.com
$31B project aimed at protecting coastal regions like Galveston against storm surges, up for Biden’s approval
GALVESTON, Texas – We’ve seen the damage that catastrophic storms like Hurricane Ike can do to coastal areas like Galveston, now a major protection project that’s been talked about for years is closer to coming to fruition. Now, business owners whose livelihoods hinge on tourism are flooded...
theleadernews.com
Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes
As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
Click2Houston.com
METRO’s HOV Lanes to remain open permanently 7 days of week following ‘successful’ summer pilot program
HOUSTON – Houston drivers will now be able to get to downtown, airports, and several popular areas such as the Galleria as the HOV lanes will stay open seven days a week instead of just on weekdays. In a news release, officials said METRO’s Board of Directors approved the...
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Comments / 2