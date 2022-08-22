ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Cruising options from Port of Galveston

Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central, appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to discuss the cruising options sailing from the Port of Galveston. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page. For information about the cruises arriving and departing from the Port of Galveston,...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

All aboard! Tickets on sale for The Polar Express train ride in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — One of the newest holiday traditions in Galveston is The Polar Express train ride at the Railroad Museum. Tickets went on sale on Aug. 22 for the family-friendly event that rolls into the island before Thanksgiving. The first passengers will board on Nov. 11 for the round-trip journey to the "North Pole." The train rides will continue through Dec. 23.
GALVESTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Galveston, TX
spacecityweather.com

Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend

Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later

HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Power On Through the Worst Power Outage

HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
MAGNOLIA, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
Garden & Gun

How a Food Friendship Makes One Restaurant the Place You Want to Be in Houston

Aaron Bludorn likens dinner service to a performance. The chef-owner of the Houston hotspot Bludorn says there are similarities: “You’re building something, creating something, and then all of sudden, boom, it’s there. And you’ve created something that someone else is going to enjoy. Your whole day leads up to it.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?

HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes

As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
HOUSTON, TX

