Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Greenville Rising August 25: Pause, Reflect, Celebrate
In Greenville, we are finally getting the visuals we needed to see to really feel like progress is being made and that our town really does have a future. We have The Spot, construction of a couple of homes, a fitness center opening, Hunter’s Pet Corner, our beloved thrift store will soon be back and other such niceties that I doubt any of us will ever take for granted again.
Plumas County News
Jeanette Gardner
Jeanette Gardner, a 46-year resident of Quincy, passed from this life peacefully at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Reno after a short illness of pancreatic cancer. Raised in Oakland, CA, she graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland and attended business college there. She married Loren Gardner in 1957, lived in Livermore, CA and had two daughters, Michele and Junay. Jeanette worked in the Purchasing Division of the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory prior to moving to Quincy. The Gardner family moved to Quincy in 1976 when Loren and Jeanette bought the Plumas Club. Divorced in 1980, Jeanette owned the Plumas Club until she retired.
Lassen County News
A message from maestro Ben Wade
“High Hopes, Word of Mouth, Join the Journey — Those are my three ‘slogans’ to challenge and encourage our audience for the 2022-2023 concert season,” said conductor and artistic director Ben Wade. “But before we dig in and discuss those wonderful words of affirmation and love, let me just say this: Can you believe it? Season 19 in the books. The Spring of 2003 — the beginning of it all. The Lassen Community College Orchestra performed its first concert. Most of us did it as a lark. Some of us (not I) thought we could last a few years … but as Phill Collins said in one of his platinum albums ‘Take a look at me (US) now.’ If you build it, they will come. (I keep saying that about a performing arts center).”
Plumas County News
QHS volleyball wins over Modoc
Quincy High School volleyball had an exciting 3-1 win over Modoc in Alturas on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. Coach Rebekah Grammar said,“Tonight’s game had such high energy, hustle, and teamwork! These girls put in the hard work to bring home the win for QHS!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Quincy Elementary School kids thank sponsors of this year’s Plumas to Pacific trip
Plumas to Pacific has been lead by Rob Wade for over 28 years. This year, over 50 kids from the Mrs. Gasser and Mrs. Weavers 6th grade classes at Quincy Elementary School embarked on the journey from the headwaters of Boyle Creek to the Pacific Ocean. Along the way they visited Lake Oroville, the Sacramento Delta, the Aquarium of the Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, Point Reyes, and of course, the Pacific Ocean!
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Hanging of Lucky Bill – Part One
William B. Thorrington was lucky in many ways and was well suited to the sobriquet ‘Lucky Bill’. He was born in 1815, in Chenango County, New York, the only son of James and Mary Ann Thorrington, who also had two daughters. Thorrington married Maria Loretta Perkins in about...
susanvillestuff.com
Timothy (Tim) Andrew Cordova – August 1, 2022
Timothy (Tim) Andrew Cordova passed away August 1st, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno Nevada. Tim was born December 15th, 1957, in Denver Colorado to Albert and Bessie Cordova. Tim spent his childhood and early adult life in the Watsonville California area, where he met his wife Michelle (Santa Cruz). Tim and Michelle would then marry and have four children before moving to Lassen County where they spent the remainder of their lives.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash are no tribute band; it's about respect
BASTARD SONS OF JOHNNY CASH When: Friday, Aug. 26. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Where: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley Tickets: $30-$45, thecenterforthearts.org Info: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/the-bastard-sons-of-johnny-cash/ or 530-274-8384. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul,” The...
Lassen County News
Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
kubaradio.com
Planned Power Outage Tomorrow in Yuba County Foothills
(Yuba County, CA) – PG&E reports a planned power outage tomorrow, affecting 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte. The utility will be working on transmission lines and performing safety and reliability work, with power cut from around 8 a.m. in the morning, until 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
Plumas County News
Fire Safe Council offers no-cost consultations on creating a more fire-prepared property
Mountain living in the 21st century is as complex as it is rewarding; along with the luxuries that come with quiet moments among our beloved sugar pines, Plumas residents must also address living within the 95th percentile of wildfire likelihood in California. The Plumas County Fire Safe Council is a resource for active, on-the-ground pre-wildfire activities: hazardous fuel reduction, senior/disabled defensible space assistance, chipping, and now no-cost property consultations on home hardening, defensible space, and wildfire preparedness.
actionnewsnow.com
Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man
Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
Comments / 0