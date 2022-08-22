Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet pattern becomes a bit more active
High pressure continues to be in the driver seat across the region today. This is giving us toasty temperatures and non-existent rain chances…for now. Highs soar above average for this time of year. Most of us end up in the lower to mid 90s Friday afternoon. Humidity levels stay on the lower end with light winds and abundant strong sunshine early on. Watch clouds increase throughout the day.
Weekend rain chance, slight dip in temps
There is a front that has dipped into the Sunflower State but it will lift back to the northeast through the first half of the weekend. The focus for our next chance of rain will come from a boundary to the west as high pressure gradually breaks down. You will...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Introducing spotty rain chances into early next week
Friday will be our hottest day of the near future across the Sunflower State. Those in central Kansas will see the warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be up a bit at times, especially out to the west. Clouds increase a little bit later on in the day.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Summer feel holds strong, rain chances slowly return
The 90s are still in fashion as we march closer to the weekend. Dry conditions prevail until Friday evening. The high pressure system overhead loosens its grip on us and backs off allowing for more chances for rain. Storms are possible to the north and west into Friday night. Coverage...
Stretch of warmth continues, weekend showers and storms
As expected, a front nearby has moved closer to the Sunflower State. It has been farther north over the last couple of days, sparking showers and storms in Nebraska and South Dakota. Before our conditions begin to change, high pressure will continue to hold strong and keep us mostly sunny and dry.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps inch up midweek, rain arrives this weekend
Hit the repeat button! Same weather story, just a different day. High pressure dominates with sunshiny skies and dry conditions until Friday. Highs will warm a few more degrees to the mid-90s in this stretch. Most avoid the triple digits. Humidity does not look awful making mornings comfy along with evenings once we are away from the sun’s rays.
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
Wichita’s Spooky Bus Tour
It may not be quite October yet, but for all of those people out there that can’t wait for spooky season, we have just the event for you. It’s the Wichita Spooky Bus Tour and it will take place on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. and is put on by Road Trip Paranormal.
Update: Fire under control in east Wichita
The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Hickory Stick Cir., northeast of 143rd Sreet East and Harry.
Crews respond to fire near tracks in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire near some railroad tracks in north Wichita over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 1000 block of East 26th Street North. When they got to the scene, they found a large amount of rubbage burning close to some […]
City of Hutchinson Addresses Removal of 30th and Lucille Traffic Singal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Last week the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. There have been a lot of questions surrounding that decision which the city manager’s office and the engineering department have worked together to address below.
200 acres burn in rural Reno Co. grass fire Wednesday
RENO COUNTY — A controlled burn got out of control Wednesday afternoon in rural Reno County. According to Reno County Emergency Management, a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Reno County Fire District # 4 was paged to a grass and brush fire in the area of Irish Creek and Partridge.
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed a water main break Sunday near East Douglas Avenue and North Rock Road blocked off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road was shut down and drivers were directed to avoid the area.
Wichita’s Food truck rally void being filled by Boathouse event that keeps getting bigger
Friday’s rally will be the biggest yet with more than 20 trucks in attendance.
JTM Foods, maker of snack pies, chooses Wichita as new home
JTM Foods has chosen Wichita as the new home of JJ's Snack Pies.
Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
Wichita boy born with 12 fingers pens book to aid kids in similar situations
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita boy born with 12 fingers has authored a book he hopes helps kids in similar situations. The St. Louis Shriners say that Wyatt Shield is a first-grade student at Trinity Academy in Wichita and in 2022, he is debuting the book he penned: Wyatt’s Big Adventures with Shriners.
