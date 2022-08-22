ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet pattern becomes a bit more active

High pressure continues to be in the driver seat across the region today. This is giving us toasty temperatures and non-existent rain chances…for now. Highs soar above average for this time of year. Most of us end up in the lower to mid 90s Friday afternoon. Humidity levels stay on the lower end with light winds and abundant strong sunshine early on. Watch clouds increase throughout the day.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Weekend rain chance, slight dip in temps

There is a front that has dipped into the Sunflower State but it will lift back to the northeast through the first half of the weekend. The focus for our next chance of rain will come from a boundary to the west as high pressure gradually breaks down. You will...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
Nebraska State
KSN.com

Stretch of warmth continues, weekend showers and storms

As expected, a front nearby has moved closer to the Sunflower State. It has been farther north over the last couple of days, sparking showers and storms in Nebraska and South Dakota. Before our conditions begin to change, high pressure will continue to hold strong and keep us mostly sunny and dry.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps inch up midweek, rain arrives this weekend

Hit the repeat button! Same weather story, just a different day. High pressure dominates with sunshiny skies and dry conditions until Friday. Highs will warm a few more degrees to the mid-90s in this stretch. Most avoid the triple digits. Humidity does not look awful making mornings comfy along with evenings once we are away from the sun’s rays.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Wichita's Spooky Bus Tour

It may not be quite October yet, but for all of those people out there that can’t wait for spooky season, we have just the event for you. It’s the Wichita Spooky Bus Tour and it will take place on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. and is put on by Road Trip Paranormal.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crews respond to fire near tracks in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire near some railroad tracks in north Wichita over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 1000 block of East 26th Street North. When they got to the scene, they found a large amount of rubbage burning close to some […]
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

City of Hutchinson Addresses Removal of 30th and Lucille Traffic Singal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Last week the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. There have been a lot of questions surrounding that decision which the city manager’s office and the engineering department have worked together to address below.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed a water main break Sunday near East Douglas Avenue and North Rock Road blocked off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road was shut down and drivers were directed to avoid the area.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
WICHITA, KS

