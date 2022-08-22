ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Kickoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Area United Way hosted its annual Campaign Kickoff today. During the kickoff, it announced how it plans to give the Lubbock community a helping hand this Fall. With school back in session, many non-profits are hoping to take the stress off of Lubbock families who need affordable quality child care. United way is encouraging parents to look into the childcare programs that are available in the Lubbock area.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs. Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LubbockPRIDE to host annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival will be held at Rodgers Park this year, from Noon until 7 p.m. The event is hosted by LubbockPRIDE, a non-profit organization. The festival is a family-friendly event. Organizers say the event celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Increased risk for West Nile Virus in Lubbock, larger mosquito population

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After some much-needed rain, the mosquito population has increased in Lubbock. This leads to a greater risk of those insects carrying the West Nile Virus. “Whenever we get standing water or an increase in the volume of those Playa Lakes, we usually start seeing an increase...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TTU Goin’ Band from Raiderland will perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University held a news conference Thursday to announce a variety of service-based events to be hosted throughout the year to celebrate the university’s centennial. Towards the end of the news conference, Macy’s Parade Creative Producer Wesley Whatley announced the Goin’ Band from Raider Land will be performing in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates on Aug. 26

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -South Plains College will honor the 2022 Law Enforcement Academy graduates during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) in the Sundown Room. The class will feature 20 graduates. The 22 Alpha Squad Leaders are Company A Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Company B David...
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

South Plains College to host building dedication

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - South Plains College will host the Grand Opening and Dedication of the Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Center at 10 a.m. on Sept 9 in the Helen DeVitt Jones Student Learning Center. An open house and tours will follow the ceremony and ribbon cutting. Through...
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech students return, bringing much-needed boost to Lubbock economy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 42,000 Texas Tech students are coming back this week, bringing income for local businesses and traffic back to Lubbock streets. Local business leaders say these students have a huge impact on Lubbock’s economy. They make up a large part of the workforce and help drive revenue for many businesses.
fox34.com

Brownfield Police Department phone lines down

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Brownfield said Thursday both the police department’s 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency phone lines are down. The city is working to get the issue resolved. In the meantime, residents are urged to call 806-636-7724 for all calls. Once the lines are restored, the...
BROWNFIELD, TX
fox34.com

Hotter, then wetter, potentially

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will get just a little hotter over the next several afternoons. On the other hand, rain chances will gradually improve over the next several days. Temperatures will edge up to near average this afternoon. We can expect it to be partly cloudy, somewhat...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Slide Road and 114th street. The incident occurred in the eastbound lane of 114th on the west side of the intersection. Traffic has been affected in the area as they clear the scene, it...
fox34.com

Drought Update: Good news!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Great news! Recent rains have put quite a dent in the drought. We still have a long way to go, but looking much better. Images below show conditions one month ago and today’s drought monitor. Temperatures will continue to edge up each afternoon through the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Southbound Slide blocked at 50th street due to crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has moderate injuries after a crash at the intersection of 50th and Slide Road. The Southbound traffic on Slide Road is blocked at this time. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway. Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289. Lubbock PD...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock remembers Buddy Holly and The Crickets drummer J.I. Allison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jerry Ivan Allison, also known as J.I. was a drummer for Buddy Holly and The Crickets. He passed away on Monday at the age of 82. J.I. helped Buddy Holly and The Crickets write many smash hits. He started his legacy as a drummer, and helped write classic rock songs such as “That’ll Be The Day”, which became their debut single.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Department responded to a motorcycle crash on South Loop and University Avenue. The motorcyclist is reported to have serious injuries and was transported to UMC. As emergency crews were working the scene of the motorcycle crash, another vehicle crash occurred on the...
LUBBOCK, TX

