Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Area United Way hosted its annual Campaign Kickoff today. During the kickoff, it announced how it plans to give the Lubbock community a helping hand this Fall. With school back in session, many non-profits are hoping to take the stress off of Lubbock families who need affordable quality child care. United way is encouraging parents to look into the childcare programs that are available in the Lubbock area.
Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs. Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged...
LubbockPRIDE to host annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival will be held at Rodgers Park this year, from Noon until 7 p.m. The event is hosted by LubbockPRIDE, a non-profit organization. The festival is a family-friendly event. Organizers say the event celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and...
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
Increased risk for West Nile Virus in Lubbock, larger mosquito population
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After some much-needed rain, the mosquito population has increased in Lubbock. This leads to a greater risk of those insects carrying the West Nile Virus. “Whenever we get standing water or an increase in the volume of those Playa Lakes, we usually start seeing an increase...
TTU Goin’ Band from Raiderland will perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University held a news conference Thursday to announce a variety of service-based events to be hosted throughout the year to celebrate the university’s centennial. Towards the end of the news conference, Macy’s Parade Creative Producer Wesley Whatley announced the Goin’ Band from Raider Land will be performing in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates on Aug. 26
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -South Plains College will honor the 2022 Law Enforcement Academy graduates during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) in the Sundown Room. The class will feature 20 graduates. The 22 Alpha Squad Leaders are Company A Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Company B David...
South Plains Auto Task Force has some advice for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we’re settling back into our school year routines, the South Plains Auto Task Force wanted to remind the residents of Lubbock and the surrounding counties of some key tenants. When not in your vehicle, they advise you to hide or remove any valuables you...
‘Hard, but blessed journey’: Ukrainian student makes it to Wayland Baptist University after 2 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a challenging journey through a pandemic and war, Ukrainian student Mariia Syzonekno has made it to Plainview to begin her college career at Wayland Baptist University. Several complications and more than 6,000 miles kept the student from her dream for more than two years, but...
South Plains College to host building dedication
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - South Plains College will host the Grand Opening and Dedication of the Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Center at 10 a.m. on Sept 9 in the Helen DeVitt Jones Student Learning Center. An open house and tours will follow the ceremony and ribbon cutting. Through...
Texas Tech students return, bringing much-needed boost to Lubbock economy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 42,000 Texas Tech students are coming back this week, bringing income for local businesses and traffic back to Lubbock streets. Local business leaders say these students have a huge impact on Lubbock’s economy. They make up a large part of the workforce and help drive revenue for many businesses.
Brownfield Police Department phone lines down
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Brownfield said Thursday both the police department’s 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency phone lines are down. The city is working to get the issue resolved. In the meantime, residents are urged to call 806-636-7724 for all calls. Once the lines are restored, the...
Hotter, then wetter, potentially
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will get just a little hotter over the next several afternoons. On the other hand, rain chances will gradually improve over the next several days. Temperatures will edge up to near average this afternoon. We can expect it to be partly cloudy, somewhat...
Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Slide Road and 114th street. The incident occurred in the eastbound lane of 114th on the west side of the intersection. Traffic has been affected in the area as they clear the scene, it...
Drought Update: Good news!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Great news! Recent rains have put quite a dent in the drought. We still have a long way to go, but looking much better. Images below show conditions one month ago and today’s drought monitor. Temperatures will continue to edge up each afternoon through the...
Southbound Slide blocked at 50th street due to crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has moderate injuries after a crash at the intersection of 50th and Slide Road. The Southbound traffic on Slide Road is blocked at this time. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can...
Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway. Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289. Lubbock PD...
Lubbock remembers Buddy Holly and The Crickets drummer J.I. Allison
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jerry Ivan Allison, also known as J.I. was a drummer for Buddy Holly and The Crickets. He passed away on Monday at the age of 82. J.I. helped Buddy Holly and The Crickets write many smash hits. He started his legacy as a drummer, and helped write classic rock songs such as “That’ll Be The Day”, which became their debut single.
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Department responded to a motorcycle crash on South Loop and University Avenue. The motorcyclist is reported to have serious injuries and was transported to UMC. As emergency crews were working the scene of the motorcycle crash, another vehicle crash occurred on the...
