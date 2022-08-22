ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place

Witnesses describe the scene of stabbing that left one person seriously hurt. Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A Charlotte organization is hosting an event...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

A new light rail stop is coming to South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are headed to the light rail in South End. Charlotte's Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously voted to add another stop on the light rail in between the East/West Boulevard and New Bern stops along South Boulevard. It would also include a pedestrian crossing. In September...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school

CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

East Spencer housing boom continues

CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. People tell us there was an argument after a car almost hit someone crossing the road in Plaza Midwood. Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place. Updated: 6 hours ago. Last summer, Mecklenburg...
EAST SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year

Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school. West Rowan Middle School will remain temporarily closed until at least Sept. 9. Fort Mill School District bus drivers doubled up on routes. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Growing the film industry in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The North Carolina Film Office recently announced five more television and film projects that will receive millions of dollars in support for choosing to film right here in the state. Three of those projects are being worked on right here in our backyard. That includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues

CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex. One man is dead after a shooting at Belmont at Tryon apartment complex in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. Updated: 59 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials discuss monkeypox plan, staff vacancies, student meals ahead of first day. CMS is holding a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss preparations ahead of the new school year, which starts Monday. One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County. Troopers continue to...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County

Surveillance footage from inside of the business shows a man wearing a hoodie and mask walk up to the front counter of the business. Transit Commission to vote on new light rail station in South End. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The proposed station would be in South End between...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a "CARS" coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Amanda Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last year Amanda Thomas was at our Pink Cupcake Walk simply because she felt she should be. To support women in general. She's a 44-year-old working mother of two who lives in Union County. She emailed today and said this year, she signed up for different reasons.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Found: CMPD ends search for man last seen at Atrium hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found a man previously reported to last seen on Sunday. The Missing Person Unit was working to find 26-year-old Louis "Louie" Mottola. He was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital on foot on Aug. 21. Officers reported Thursday morning he...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
CLOVER, SC

