Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Plans continue for a reimagined Latta Place, formerly Latta Plantation, set to open in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plans are in the works to reopen Latta Place, which was formerly known as Latta Plantation in Huntersville. In 2021, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation leaders chose not to renew the lease with Historic Latta Inc., the group operating it. This came after an employee of...
WBTV
Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place
Witnesses describe the scene of stabbing that left one person seriously hurt. Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A Charlotte organization is hosting an event...
WBTV
‘It was depressing’: Frustration mounts over gaps in handicapped-accessible transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte residents who rely on public transportation to get around are being left behind all because of where they live. Michelle Faulkner is one of them. She qualifies for handicap-accessible transportation but cannot access it. “At first, it was depressing,” Faulkner said. She started losing...
WBTV
Cabarrus County CVB celebrates new ‘Explore Cabarrus’ destination brand
Currently, there are 18,000 students in the Fort Mill School District. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
‘We are family’: Annual event continues to promote love, unity in Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend, there is a big family reunion happening in Charlotte, one of love and unity. “We are not just inviting Little Rock and Boulevard Homes. We’re inviting everyone,” said Tania Pozo with Team TruBlue. “Everybody, pull up,” added Will Adams, founder of Team...
WBTV
A new light rail stop is coming to South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are headed to the light rail in South End. Charlotte’s Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously voted to add another stop on the light rail in between the East/West Boulevard and New Bern stops along South Boulevard. It would also include a pedestrian crossing. In September...
WBTV
Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school
CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
WBTV
NCDOT plans to widen I-85 through Gaston County; local residents not onboard with idea
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The state is looking to widen a crucial stretch of I-85 through Gaston County from three to four lanes in each direction. The project will cost well-over $600 million and will take years to complete once construction starts. People living in Gaston County say the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
East Spencer housing boom continues
CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. People tell us there was an argument after a car almost hit someone crossing the road in Plaza Midwood. Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place. Updated: 6 hours ago. Last summer, Mecklenburg...
WBTV
West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school
One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause. Updated: 7 hours ago. Once...
WBTV
Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year
Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a car nearly hit someone crossing the road. West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school. West Rowan Middle School will remain temporarily closed until at least Sept. 9. Fort Mill School District bus drivers doubled up on routes. Updated:...
WBTV
Growing the film industry in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The North Carolina Film Office recently announced five more television and film projects that will receive millions of dollars in support for choosing to film right here in the state. Three of those projects are being worked on right here in our backyard. That includes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues
CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex. One man is dead after a shooting at Belmont at Tryon apartment complex in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. Updated: 59 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of...
WBTV
TOP HEADLINES
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials discuss monkeypox plan, staff vacancies, student meals ahead of first day. CMS is holding a news conference Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss preparations ahead of the new school year, which starts Monday. One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County. Troopers continue to...
WBTV
NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County
Surveillance footage from inside of the business shows a man wearing a hoodie and mask walk up to the front counter of the business. Transit Commission to vote on new light rail station in South End. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The proposed station would be in South End between...
WBTV
Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a “CARS” coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Amanda Thomas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last year Amanda Thomas was at our Pink Cupcake Walk simply because she felt she should be. To support women in general. She’s a 44-year-old working mother of two who lives in Union County. She emailed today and said this year, she signed up for different reasons.
WBTV
Found: CMPD ends search for man last seen at Atrium hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found a man previously reported to last seen on Sunday. The Missing Person Unit was working to find 26-year-old Louis “Louie” Mottola. He was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital on foot on Aug. 21. Officers reported Thursday morning he...
WBTV
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
WBTV
Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
Comments / 0