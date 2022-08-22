Read full article on original website
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire
Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire forces road closure in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Part of Rt 29 got shut down after an early Thursday morning fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworks caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene. The owner of the building says the fire...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
Crew responds to crash on North and Columbia Terrace
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just a block away from a three-vehicle crash earlier Tuesday, a separate crash occurred at a building on the corner of N. North Street and W. Columbia Terrace. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
UPDATE: One hospitalized after early morning crash in Peoria
11:58 AM UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on West War Memorial Drive early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the accident just after 7 AM Thursday, and found a four door SUV with heavy damage and intrusion to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
UPDATE: Peoria fire engine involved in crash en route to 3-vehicle collision
UPDATE (8:50 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department said Tuesday night one of its fire engines was damaged in a crash that happened as first responders headed to another crash a couple of blocks away. The fire department was called about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle collision on NE...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.
Dunlap Days kicks off Thursday at North Park
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap’s signature end-of-summer carnival starts Thursday, featuring carnival rides, games, food, live music and a beer tent. Village Superintendent Dale Bishop said there is a giant Ferris wheel new this year too, thanks to the carnival’s growth. “Getting the community to come together...
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: A Mother’s Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Since August 2021, Carmen Bolden Day has tried to solve a painful mystery based in trauma. “I don’t know what happened. I just want to know what happened to my child,” Bolden Day said. For the last 365 days, Carmen has been fighting...
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
Here’s signs of hail damage to look our for following weekend stormy weather
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Damage reports from hail and severe weather are pouring in following the severe weather over the weekend. State Farm reports 585 damage claims were submitted in the area, 370 of those in Tazewell County. Those claims apply to both cars and homes. Hail reached golf-ball size in some areas.
Police report: Kids injured by box cutters in skirmish on North Street in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Multiple children, including a 3-year-old, were injured in an incident on East North Street Saturday night. Officers were called to the 100 block of East North Street at 8:16 p.m. for a large crowd and a report of a child being stabbed. According to the police report,...
Pekin (IL) to Get Two New Fire Stations by 2024
According to a report from Journal Star, despite a revision to a purchase agreement for property in Pekin, Illinois, will not affect the completion date of a new fire station that will be built at 1104 Sheridan Road. Pekin Fire Department (PFD) Chief Trent Reeise said he expects the station’s...
Get your basement in tip-top shape with Force Basement
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment. GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we are talking about your basement and joining me today Jacob Force with Force Basement is here. Thank you so much for joining us again.
Child believed to have minor injuries after being hit by car in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 9-year-old is believed to have minor injuries after being struck while crossing a street. Normal Police spokesperson Brad Park says the student was crossing the street with a crossing guard present. Park confirms speed was not an issue in the crash which is being...
