Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Orange County Reports 1st Monkeypox Case in Person Under 18
Orange County health officials Wednesday confirmed the county’s first case of monkeypox in a person under age 18. No details about the case or the patient were released. Health officials said only that they are working to identify close contacts of the patient and offer vaccines to those who may have been exposed.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles; Investigation Underway
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation Friday into a deadly shooting of a man in South Los Angeles. Authorities say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man, described by police as Black male, 30 to 40 years old. He was found by police shot to death in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles Thursday.
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted With a Stick in Palmdale
A man was assaulted early Friday in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander. Deputies responded...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Possible Hit-Run Motorist Comes Forward, Released Pending Investigation
A man possibly responsible for the hit-and-run injury of a restaurant worker on a moped in the downtown Los Angeles area brought the car believed to have been involved in the crash to a police facility Thursday, and was released pending further investigation, authorities said. The man, who was not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Person Hit by Freight Train and Killed in Palmdale Area
A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday in Palmdale. The fatality was reported about 5 a.m. Friday in the 38800 block of Clocktower Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to a tweet by Metrolink, passenger rail service was...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set; Investigation Underway
A man was shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles Police Department officers continued their investigation of the shooting Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Bay Street west of Central Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Lt. Leticia Ruiz told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Gascon Hirings Seek Protection During Ongoing DA Union Appeal Hearings
Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
mynewsla.com
Residents to Protest Filming of `Fast & Furious’ in Angelino Heights
Angelino Heights residents plan protests Friday against the filming of the next “Fast & Furious” movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise’s films have led to an increase in street racing in the area. Filming of “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the franchise, is set...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Woman, 29, Reported Missing in Pico Rivera
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in Pico Rivera. Angel Ramirez Leija was last seen on July 25 in the 7500 block of Kilgarry Avenue, near Rivera Park, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Leija...
mynewsla.com
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision Hemet
A pedestrian was struck and killed in an unincorporated area of Hemet Friday. The person was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 41000 of Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver...
mynewsla.com
Measure to Fast-Track LA Mobility Plan to Go Before Voters in 2024
A measure that would fast-track implementation of Los Angeles’ ambitious mobility plan will come before voters in 2024, after the City Council voted to place it on the ballot Wednesday. Frustrated by what they see as a lack of progress on Mobility Plan 2035 — approved by the council...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Injured in Solo-Vehicle Crash in Banning
A motorist was moderately injured Thursday when their vehicle struck a pole in Banning. The collision was reported just after 5:50 p.m. in the area of Mesa and Bluff streets, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The motorist became trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by...
mynewsla.com
Fire Scorches At Least 75 Acres in Hills Above Glendora
Firefighters Thursday were working to contain a brush fire in the hills above Glendora. The brusher — dubbed the East Fire by authorities — was first reported about 2:15 p.m. and was burning along Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, according to the Angeles National Forest.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 26, 2021)…OC Judge Agrees To Reduce Charges Against Doctor In Alleged Rapes
One Year Ago Today (August 26, 2021)…An Orange County Superior Court judge approved a request by prosecutors to reduce charges against a Newport Beach hand surgeon and his girlfriend, who were accused of drugging and raping multiple women. The move means Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley now face...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Council Members Propose Citywide Office of Unarmed Response
Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers, under a motion introduced Wednesday by seven council members. The effort, led by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, would build on previous council...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier
A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Comments / 0