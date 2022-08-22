ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reacts to Former QB Winning Starting Job at UCF

By Ben King
 3 days ago

The coach of the Ole Miss Rebels congratulates his former quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee, for winning the starting job with the UCF Knights.

After deciding to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal back in January, former Ole Miss quarterback/receiver John Rhys Plumlee transferred to the UCF Knights with the intention of being a starting quarterback once again.

Plumlee will get the opportunity to do just that in 2022, as UCF coach Gus Malzahn announced on Sunday that the former Ole Miss weapon will be the starting quarterback for the Knights in Week 1.

Plumlee was named the starting quarterback over sophomore Mikey Keene and freshman Thomas Castellanos.

Amid the celebration, Plumlee's former coach at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, took the time to congratulate his former player via social media.

"Congrats [John Rhys Plumlee]," Kiffin said via Twitter. "Miss and love you always. Have a great year."

Plumlee responded to Kiffin's shout-out with an invite to watch him play the Memphis Tigers during the Ole Miss bye week this fall.

Plumlee spoke with 247Sports about what stood out to him the most throughout the quarterback competition at UCF.

"I think the biggest piece of it is the competition, which I love," Plumlee said. "I have been a competitor since I was a little kid. I can remember I would lose to my dad in Madden when I was a kid. I would start crying because I was so competitive."

Plumlee previously talked about leaving Ole Miss and the desire to play quarterback again back in February.

"I've [played quarterback] since I was a little kid, it's where my heart is," Plumlee said. "As much as I love Ole Miss and everything they've done for me, I felt as though I'm a quarterback, so that's why I'm here."

Plumlee's time at Ole Miss is highlighted by his freshman season in 2019 when he rushed for 1,023 yards, setting the program's freshman rushing record. He also recorded 16 total touchdowns and 910 passing yards.

