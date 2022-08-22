Read full article on original website
Essentia Health looking for volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
Epilepsy Foundation of MN raises money & awareness in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Epilepsy Foundation Minnesota hosts a walk at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead to share support and resources with people with the disorder. The eight walks across the state are the biggest fundraising events of the year. The foundation is praising the Seizure Smart Schools Act...
More Kids Are Enrolled In Both Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are back in class and first day enrollment numbers are in for Fargo And West Fargo Public Schools. Fargo has 11,437 students in grades K through 12. That’s an increase of 18 students from the first day numbers in 2021. West Fargo welcomed...
Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity. Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has...
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
Shelter In Place Request Lifted In North Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An overnight shelter-in-place request is lifted this morning in North Fargo. Fargo Police asked people in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N. to shelter in place around 12:45 Thursday morning. Just after 11:00 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a...
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
Moorhead ahead of the curve with “Seizure Smart Schools”
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There’s something new coming to Minnesota schools this year, and no it’s not the backpacks or the new shoes. It’s a program called “Seizure Smart” which entails schools having at least one staff member trained in seizure response as well as a seizure action plan.
Viral response lifts spirits at Thai Orchid
The construction that has shut down Center Avenue was on Anne Osa’s mind as she got ready for bed one month ago. She was in Thailand for medical care, leaving her parents and sister back in Moorhead to mind the family restaurant, the Thai Orchid. The medical news was good: Her recovery from a stroke in 2020 was virtually complete, But what her father Addy was telling her was dire: Blocked access to their eatery had shriveled its business to barely 20% of what it would normally be in what’s already a slow season.
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
Burgum’s plan to slash income taxes. Groundbreaking for Casselton plant. NDSU President condemns student comments.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: Governor Burgum unveils a plan to slash state income taxes. Groundbreaking today for a new $400 million dollar soybean processing plant near Casselton. NDSU's new President is condemning comments reportedly made by students.
LIVE: Iconic Wienermobile Rolls Into Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – One of the most iconic vehicles in the nation is rolling through the Metro this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spent Friday morning in the parking lot outside KVRR’s studio. It will be at Pioneer Days at Bonanzaville in West Fargo on Saturday and...
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS REMINDING COLLEGE STUDENTS AND NEW APARTMENT OWNERS TO BE CAREFUL OF BED BUGS
With fall approaching in a matter of weeks and schools and colleges dorms opening, the Polk County Public Health Department is reminding everyone that bed bugs can be a major issue in college dorms and apartments and has some hints on what you can do to keep yourself safe them before you move into your new dorm or room.
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Details Over New Agreement Between Roers And City of Fargo Over Townhomes Released
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An agreement between the City of Fargo and Roers over townhomes that were supposed to be built by the end of 2021 is made public. The city commission in June found the company in default of building the townhomes near St. Paul Newman Center Church.
Property Owners Reminded to Keep Lifts and Docks away from Roadways this Fall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – As fall approached the Highway Department is reminding property owners to move property, signs, and items for sale back from the roadway including boatlifts and docks. The Otter Tail County Highway Department says they have noticed several docks and lifts and other property stored too...
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
Trace’s Takes: There’s A “New” Fargo Mexican Restaurant…That Isn’t Really New
It’s always a great day when a fan favorite comes back. This re-opening is no exception. El Vaqueros Taqueria, in South Fargo is once again opening it’s doors after a 3 year hiatus. That sounds great on the surface but I’m sure you’re wondering if the food is the same? You’re in luck.
