ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Kentucky State Fair is making these security changes following Saturday night panic

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uJec_0hR88bG000

The Kentucky State Fair enacted several policy changes Monday night requiring identity checks and limiting the number of minors in the wake of a weekend incident involving noises initially believed to be gunfire that sent thousands of fairgoers into a frenzy .

Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, there must be one adult over the age of 21 for every six minors in a group, going further with the guidelines put in place in 2019 after a similar scare . This means one person cannot bring seven or more people under the age of 18 onto the fairgrounds.

Also, ID checks will be required for every fairgoer at the entrance gates before entering the Kentucky State Fair. According to a press release, anyone who tries to violate or bypass these checkpoints is committing "Criminal Trespassing II," an offense subject to prosecution by the police.

"The goal is to strengthen the front to keep families safe and coming to the fair," fair spokesperson Ian Cox said. "This will better inform fairgoers after 6 p.m. and it will help secure the fair."

The Kentucky State Fair had previously announced on Sunday that there were going to be no new changes a day after the incident forced a "soft close" at 10 p.m.

The crowd believed the noises to be gunfire, sending waves of fairgoers running. State police made several arrests in the aftermath. No one was injured, and state police said there was no evidence of a gun being fired.

David S. Beck, president and CEO of fair operator Kentucky Venues, said Monday that the new "policy was created to help curtail problems with large, young crowds of unsupervised minors.”

“We put the safety of our guests at the top of the priority list and we are taking immediate action to ensure that our family-friendly event remains so for all,” he said.

If chaperones are bringing minors to the Kentucky State Fair, they must remain on the fairgrounds with the minors. Even if they have paid admission fees, these chaperones will be violating the new policy if they leave the minors at the fair.

"Any and all misbehaving minors will be taken to the Lost Children Center to be reunited with their parent, guardian or chaperone," the press release says. "Failure to comply will result in immediate dismissal from the property."

On top of enforcing new rules in regards to minors on the grounds, the Kentucky State Fair will be beefing up its security through two new measures.

Kentucky State Fair Guide: From animals to rides & more, here's your complete guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

Those include increased lighting, which will be activated and used in high-traffic areas on weekends and during "heavy attendance" periods, and increases in security and patrolling officers.

"When we host major events on property, adding additional lighting gives additional surveillance," Cox said. "More lighting gives the impression of a safer space."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: The Kentucky State Fair is making these security changes following Saturday night panic

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Fair's Grand Champion ham auction shatters another record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another record was set at the annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction at the Kentucky State Fair, as the winning bid for this year's Grand Champion Ham fetched $5 million. This is the 58th year for the event sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau. For the second...
KFVS12

Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Cox
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky veterinarians comment on parvovirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a virus some Kentucky dog owners may not have heard of yet, but across other parts of the country, it’s causing significant problems. It’s called parvovirus, and It’s highly contagious. Dr. Dianne Dawes, veterinarian, and owner of PetVet365 says parvovirus...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kentucky State Fair#Minor Attendance Policy
WKYT 27

Case against fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary will go before grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former state official will go before a grand jury in Lexington. John Tilley, a former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary, is facing a rape charge. Tilley waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Friday morning. Tilley appeared with his lawyers and told the judge he decided not to have a hearing determining probable cause and will instead go straight to the Grand Jury.
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Covid picture in Kentucky looking up

For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day period ending Aug. 2, there...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
103GBF

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy