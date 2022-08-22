The Kentucky State Fair is making these security changes following Saturday night panic

The Kentucky State Fair enacted several policy changes Monday night requiring identity checks and limiting the number of minors in the wake of a weekend incident involving noises initially believed to be gunfire that sent thousands of fairgoers into a frenzy .

Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, there must be one adult over the age of 21 for every six minors in a group, going further with the guidelines put in place in 2019 after a similar scare . This means one person cannot bring seven or more people under the age of 18 onto the fairgrounds.

Also, ID checks will be required for every fairgoer at the entrance gates before entering the Kentucky State Fair. According to a press release, anyone who tries to violate or bypass these checkpoints is committing "Criminal Trespassing II," an offense subject to prosecution by the police.

"The goal is to strengthen the front to keep families safe and coming to the fair," fair spokesperson Ian Cox said. "This will better inform fairgoers after 6 p.m. and it will help secure the fair."

The Kentucky State Fair had previously announced on Sunday that there were going to be no new changes a day after the incident forced a "soft close" at 10 p.m.

The crowd believed the noises to be gunfire, sending waves of fairgoers running. State police made several arrests in the aftermath. No one was injured, and state police said there was no evidence of a gun being fired.

David S. Beck, president and CEO of fair operator Kentucky Venues, said Monday that the new "policy was created to help curtail problems with large, young crowds of unsupervised minors.”

“We put the safety of our guests at the top of the priority list and we are taking immediate action to ensure that our family-friendly event remains so for all,” he said.

If chaperones are bringing minors to the Kentucky State Fair, they must remain on the fairgrounds with the minors. Even if they have paid admission fees, these chaperones will be violating the new policy if they leave the minors at the fair.

"Any and all misbehaving minors will be taken to the Lost Children Center to be reunited with their parent, guardian or chaperone," the press release says. "Failure to comply will result in immediate dismissal from the property."

On top of enforcing new rules in regards to minors on the grounds, the Kentucky State Fair will be beefing up its security through two new measures.

Those include increased lighting, which will be activated and used in high-traffic areas on weekends and during "heavy attendance" periods, and increases in security and patrolling officers.

"When we host major events on property, adding additional lighting gives additional surveillance," Cox said. "More lighting gives the impression of a safer space."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: The Kentucky State Fair is making these security changes following Saturday night panic