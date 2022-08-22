ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Benzie County Celebrates Construction of Fiber-Optic Network Buildout

By Joseph Boulter
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcCUs_0hR88aNH00

It was a time for celebrating in Benzie County Monday as thousands of people there will soon have better access to fast, reliable internet.

It’s a problem many rural areas in northern Michigan can face, but Monday, spectrum along with several county and state leaders celebrated the construction of a fiber-optic network buildout.

It’s going to bring broadband and Spectrum services to nearly 4,000 homes and small businesses in Manistee, Benzie and Leelanau Counties.

“Benzie does a lot of working to connect systems that are overlapping broadband,” Josh Stoltz, Grow Benzie Executive Director, said. “And what we’ve learned through the pandemic is that it is affecting everyone one of the sectors, including housing, including early childhood, especially education. A ribbon cutting ceremony represents a big job that we’ve been lifting here for the last decade at least.”

This project is part of Spectrum’s nearly $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Consumers Energy – A Force For You: A Look at the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant

It has been called one the world’s largest electric batteries and it’s right here in northern Michigan. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant has provided Michiganders energy at a moments notice for nearly 50 years. With recent upgrades, the plant will be able to help provide enough energy to power 1.6 million homes. Recently relicensed to operate for 50 more years, the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is an important part of Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan for decades to come.
LUDINGTON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Health warning issued for Antrim County beach

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Leelanau County, MI
Government
Manistee County, MI
Government
County
Leelanau County, MI
Local
Michigan Education
County
Benzie County, MI
County
Manistee County, MI
Manistee County, MI
Education
Benzie County, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
Benzie County, MI
Government
UpNorthLive.com

US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Communities#Grow Benzie#Spectrum
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy