Benzie County Celebrates Construction of Fiber-Optic Network Buildout

It was a time for celebrating in Benzie County Monday as thousands of people there will soon have better access to fast, reliable internet.

It’s a problem many rural areas in northern Michigan can face, but Monday, spectrum along with several county and state leaders celebrated the construction of a fiber-optic network buildout.

It’s going to bring broadband and Spectrum services to nearly 4,000 homes and small businesses in Manistee, Benzie and Leelanau Counties.

“Benzie does a lot of working to connect systems that are overlapping broadband,” Josh Stoltz, Grow Benzie Executive Director, said. “And what we’ve learned through the pandemic is that it is affecting everyone one of the sectors, including housing, including early childhood, especially education. A ribbon cutting ceremony represents a big job that we’ve been lifting here for the last decade at least.”

This project is part of Spectrum’s nearly $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities.