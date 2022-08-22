ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Sleeping Bear Dunes Resumes Star Parties After Two Years

By Joseph Boulter
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfnMF_0hR88Xfy00

After two years off, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is excited to bring back their monthly star parties.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., with just a park pass, vistitors can experience what lies beyond what their eyes can see in the night sky. That will include views of Saturn and Jupiter as well as other star formations in the milky way.

Astronomers and park rangers will be there to help interpret what you’re witnessing.

“Hope to see families out, it goes form 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., so it’s a bit later,” Merrith Buaghman, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, said. “But it’s a great event for families to come out and enjoy. We do these star parties in partnership with the grand traverse astronomical society and they’re the ones that bring the big telescopes. They’re the ones that have volunteers at every telescope to tell people what they’re looking at.”

The monthly star parties go through October, and are free to anyone with a park pass.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

These 3 zodiac signs are the most impulsive

Impulses are unstoppable. Some have better control over them while others have none. But what triggers the sense of impulse in a person? Is it greed? Or perhaps hunger? It could be a multitude of things, however, what matters is how much control a person has over these urges. These also might be due to their zodiac signs. According to Metropolitan Girls, here are the three most impulsive zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy