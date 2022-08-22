Sleeping Bear Dunes Resumes Star Parties After Two Years

After two years off, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is excited to bring back their monthly star parties.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., with just a park pass, vistitors can experience what lies beyond what their eyes can see in the night sky. That will include views of Saturn and Jupiter as well as other star formations in the milky way.

Astronomers and park rangers will be there to help interpret what you’re witnessing.

“Hope to see families out, it goes form 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., so it’s a bit later,” Merrith Buaghman, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, said. “But it’s a great event for families to come out and enjoy. We do these star parties in partnership with the grand traverse astronomical society and they’re the ones that bring the big telescopes. They’re the ones that have volunteers at every telescope to tell people what they’re looking at.”

The monthly star parties go through October, and are free to anyone with a park pass.