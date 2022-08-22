ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Teens rescued in Ohio human trafficking sting

By Mark Feuerborn
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yuxi8_0hR88VuW00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Statewide human trafficking stings by multiple law enforcement agencies over the weekend found exploited teenagers across the state and saw 56 people across Ohio arrested.

The FOX 8 I-Team first reported on 3 Cleveland massage parlors arrested for sex trafficking on Sunday.

Operation Time’s Up is an annual crackdown.

How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lrFE_0hR88VuW00
Agents in Operation Time’s Up use a hidden camera in a hotel room to record someone trying to buy sex. (Courtesy Photo/Attorney General Dave Yost)

Agents with the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force handled a sting operation at a hotel in Columbus, according to local police. The agents had looked through websites showing illegal escort advertisements and found one containing pictures of an underage girl.

The agents figured out that the escort was an exploited 16-year-old girl from the Toledo area, and rescued her, the Columbus Division of Police said. They found another 19-year-old escort from Toledo during this process as well and referred them to victim services.

Yost said that members of the task force arrested two men as a result of the escort rescue.

Rangers try to identify suspects in Mentor park vandalism

“These two fellas brought these underage children all the way from Toledo down to Columbus with the intent of trafficking them, answering this ad,” Yost said. “So they’ve been charged with first-degree felony human trafficking and they’re looking at very serious charges, and rightly so.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnRHa_0hR88VuW00
Agents handle arrest paperwork for a man suspected of trying to buy sex at a hotel. (Courtesy Photo/Attorney General Dave Yost)

Out of all of the arrests over the weekend, 21 of them were in connection with felony charges including attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Many of the other 35 people arrested face charges of engaging in prostitution, according to Yost. If convicted, they will have to go through “john school,” or human trafficking education.

Oklahoma County deputy killed in line of duty identified, other deputy fighting to survive after shooting

Yost also mentioned that as officers found men and women offering to sell sex, they interviewed them and offered medical and social services from nonprofits, to try and “pull victims out of the trafficking trap.” Tips from these interviews can also help law enforcement with future stings, as they can identify traffickers that investigators can follow up on and get indictments.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLa6k_0hR88VuW00
    Agents in Operation Time’s Up arrest someone suspected of trying to buy sex. (Courtesy Photo/Attorney General Dave Yost)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Si87_0hR88VuW00
    (Courtesy Photo/Attorney General Dave Yost)

Neither Yost nor CPD released the names of any of the people arrested during Operation Time’s Up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made in assault at Jayland Walker protest

City police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of attacking a motorcyclist during a protest outside the police station on July 26. Bryan L. Robertson, 34, of Akron, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop near Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated riot, according to a police report.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
MILLERSBURG, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Shooting#Violent Crime#Operation Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WKBN

Roadside worker from Ohio killed on Turnpike

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy