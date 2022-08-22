Kentucky historic site gets $180K to aid rehabilitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Park Service has awarded $180,000 to help with rehabilitation efforts at the Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site.

The grant is a part of a program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a statement.

Old Mulkey’s focus is the meetinghouse, a 218-year-old structure that was the original home of Mill Creek Baptist Church, which was led by John Mulkey from 1773 to 1844.

Currently, the meetinghouse is the oldest “freestanding” log church in the state, the statement said.

Along with the meetinghouse, the site also has a pioneer-era cemetery, hiking trail, playground, picnic areas, and the park library.

“This grant continues our parks’ efforts in preserving the past while showcasing the authentic stories captured throughout history,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Mike Berry.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.