WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
WKRC
New survey shows many still hesitant to receive COVID-19 vaccine, boosters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new survey says many of us are still hesitant to step up and get vaccines and boosters. A new survey says many of us do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because we think it is over. But those who have conducted the research say...
WLWT 5
'We wish we would have communicated better': Hundreds of UC students face housing headaches
CINCINNATI — While the start of a school year on the University of Cincinnati's campus is filled with excitement for some, for others it's been full of unexpected headaches due to housing troubles. Currently, there are more students than university-provided housing options. U.C. said 7,500 students are currently in...
UC students face unfinished, uncleaned apartments at The Deacon
UC students trying to move in for fall semester faced multiple debacles at The Deacon in the form of holes in walls, uncleaned rooms and unfinished spaces.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati rental assistance program pauses new applications due to funding
CINCINNATI — A program offering rental assistance to residents in Hamilton County has put a pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency (CAA) said the program is pausing due to a lack of available funding. The program has been in effect since Feb. 2021 and has provided...
WKRC
Rental relief program stops taking new applications as funding dwindles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dwindling funding has forced a popular rental assistance program to hit pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency launched its rental assistance program in February 2021 to cut down on evictions in Hamilton County. The program, which pays rent and utilities, started with $42 million...
WKRC
Overdose Awareness Day at Great American Ballpark shows anyone can get help
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People are invited to join fans, families, and support agencies for a special Reds game at Great American Ballpark. Wednesday is Overdose Awareness Day and at Great American Ballpark, those tossing and catching the first pitch know what it takes to not just get in the game but stay there.
WLWT 5
Churches heighten security in midst of prayer
CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
Elderly neighbors in Roselawn feel thefts are targeting their community
Some of the victims are on a fixed income and unable to afford the insurance deductibles required to secure replacements. The thefts leave them unable to get around.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed
A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
Fox 19
‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Disturbing,” and “heart-wrenching” is how a Cincinnati Public Schools parent describes a video that has been circulating on social media. The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man inappropriately touching himself less than 10 feet from the entrance of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy. (FOX19 NOW is not showing the video due to its graphic nature)
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Changes are coming
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
WCPO
Montgomery teen puts sewing talents to good use with fundraiser for Cincinnati nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — When Sophia Daly was 13, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and she was looking for a hobby to pass the time. So she took out the old sewing machine left to her by her late grandmother, found two blue pillowcases under her bed and got to work.
Fox 19
Northside residents warn of fake Duke Energy contractors going door to door
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating claims from some Northside residents who said they were approached by people saying they worked for Duke Energy, but that was not the case. On Sunday, some Northside residents went to Facebook with concerns after their run-ins with the proclaimed Duke...
WKRC
Local Amazon driver accused of keeping and tossing packages instead of delivering them
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver is accused of tossing packages out of her vehicle. Sarah Smith, 28, is also accused of keeping a few of them. Smith was working as a flex driver for Amazon, according to court papers. On July 10 and July 13, she accepted a...
Fox 19
Police investigate College Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
WKRC
Following recent accidents, locals say crossing Reading Road is dangerous
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A busy stretch of road in two local neighborhoods has people feeling helpless. In recent weeks, a number of pedestrians have been hit trying to cross Reading Road. As people who live in Avondale have learned, you can’t always trust the crosswalk. “Reading Road is...
Fox 19
Homicide victim identified after being shot, crashing car near Cincinnati State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who had been shot crashed his car near Cincinnati State’s campus Friday morning, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. Police were called to the scene on Central Parkway around 9:30 a.m. The man’s car hit a pole and officers say he’d been shot...
