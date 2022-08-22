ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Churches heighten security in midst of prayer

CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Limit#Credit History#College#Credit Card Interest#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Campuses#Miami University#Experian
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed

A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
MASON, OH
Fox 19

‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Disturbing,” and “heart-wrenching” is how a Cincinnati Public Schools parent describes a video that has been circulating on social media. The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man inappropriately touching himself less than 10 feet from the entrance of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy. (FOX19 NOW is not showing the video due to its graphic nature)
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Changes are coming

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Police investigate College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy