Urgent need for foster parents in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is an urgent need for foster parents now more than ever before in Michigan. Right now, there are more than 10,000 children in the foster care system. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services believes the pandemic, along with inflation, has stopped people from...
Traverse City girl named as a youth ambassador with Toys for Tots
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City girl has been names as a youth ambassador by the national Toys for Tots campaign. Piper Shumar, 11, was named as an ambassador "for her contributions to help kids at Christmas," Toys for Tots announced on Thursday. Shumar is one of 29...
40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's time to throw on your dancing shoes for the 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival, a four-day celebration of Polish heritage in the community. The Village's population of 100 grows to 10,000 during the festival and the success of the festival helps support Cedar during...
Health warning issued for Antrim County beach
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
Organizers looking for volunteers for this year's Ironman
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Organizers of the Ironman Triathlon are looking for small army of volunteers to support this year’s competition in Frankfort in September. A number of community groups are helping out this year, but organizers say they could use a couple hundred more volunteers. They will...
Increased assaults at homeless encampment, police say
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department said there has been an uptick in assaults at the Pines. The Pines is a wooded area in the city where many homeless individuals live. Similar story: 'Extremely disturbing' videos of attacks on homeless found amid homicide investigation in...
Traverse City improvement plan looks to create safer intersection
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A part of Traverse City's Improvement Plan is impacting a neighborhood street with hopes to create a safer intersection for pedestrians. Jefferson and Madison Avenues is a two way stop near Munson Medical Center. Similar story: US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day.
Family asking community to help celebrate 100th birthday
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County family is asking for help to celebrate a big milestone. Bill Morse will be turning 100 on September 1. To help him mark the birthday, the family is asking people from all over to send him a birthday card. Bill's...
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
Investigation underway at Sleeping Bear after river flow drastically changes
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An investigation is underway at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Last week, something or someone drastically changed the flow of water at a popular spot and now the park service is searching for answers. "Probably one of the best missions in the federal government...
Swingshift and the Stars: 15th and final season kickoff
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Swingshift and the Stars will announce who will be dancing for its 15th and final season. Three new sets of dancers will be revealed Thursday evening along with three non-profits which will benefit from this community event. Since 2008, Swingshift and the Stars has...
Second largest golden retriever meet-up in US to go on despite rise in parvo cases
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Despite the rising cases of parvo, the second largest meet-up of golden retrievers in the United States is still planning to take place in northern Michigan. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club plans to hold its third annual gathering in Benzie County. The club's founder...
Cherry Capital Airport sees high numbers this year
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Although airlines are cutting flights, Cherry Capital Airport is seeing higher numbers in its 2022 report. Each month, the Northwest Regional Airport Authority compares its annual numbers to the previous year. Although the airline industry is finding it difficult to get back to its...
Glen Lake enters new era with new head coach
LEELANAU COUNTY -- A lot of change is coming to Glen Lake football this fall. The Lakers have a new head coach in Gary Galla who has spent 17 seasons with the team as an assistant and even played for the Lakers back when he was in school. Glen Lake...
Colantha Walker statue unveiled at Botanic Garden
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 1,000 pound statue honoring the record-breaking cow Traverse Colantha Walker has been unveiled. The statue was delivered earlier this month to the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park, but was under wraps until Tuesday. The more than $30,000 cost of the bronze statue...
Blair Township man arrested after selling stolen hand tools
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Blair Township man has been arrested for stealing several expensive hand tools during a breaking and entering, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Brent Lee Diehl, 39, was arrested on August 2 after search warrants were executed at two residences in...
