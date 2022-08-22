Read full article on original website
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
Fire damages home in York County
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
Landmark hotel to open for first time in close to 6 years
A landmark hotel in York is expected to open for the first time in close to six years. The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton at 48 E. Market St. is operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, and plans to open in the fall. The hotel has started accepting reservations...
Missing 17-year-old CASA student in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 17-year-old CASA student named Jean Baptiste has gone missing in York County. In a release from CASA, Baptiste is described as being 250lbs., 5'8", has brown eyes, red hair, and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and grey shorts. CASA...
Update: Road reopened after fire activity in Cumberland County
As of shortly after 9:20 a.m., 511PA reported that the road was reopened.
Crumbl Cookie coming to Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crumbl Cookie will be making its way to Mechanicsburg! The company has signed a lease to bring their franchise to the Silver Spring Square. Crumbl Cookie is known for their weekly rotating menu, that provides customers with a new array of cookies to chose from every week. The cookies are made fresh and served hot or chilled to customers.
Destination PA: State Capitol, the only town in the state, and more!
(WHTM) — This week on Destination Pennsylvania we take you on a journey across the Commonwealth to some of the most popular, and sometimes less known, travel destinations the state has to offer. We begin our travels in Harrisburg at the State Capitol. While lawmakers are making history, they are also surrounded by historical beauty. […]
I-83, Queen Street In York County Closed By Stuck Dump Truck: Authorities
A stuck dump truck crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County as on Wednesday, August 24, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS -...
BBQ place opens; pizza shops close; businesses expand: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. High: 88; Low: 66. Mostly sunny. Perry’s phone: Central Pa. Rep. Scott Perry said the FBI’s taking his cell phone this month was an “abuse of power,” not linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Route 11 closed while firefighters battle blaze in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County is closed while firefighters battle a nearby fire. According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1000 block of North Second Street in East Pennsboro Township around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a fire.
Raymour & Flanigan takes over another former Wolf Furniture store
Furniture retailer, Raymour & Flanigan has opened another store in the midstate. The furniture and mattress retailer opened for business at a former Wolf’s Furniture store at 380 N. Northern Way in Springettsbury Township, York County.
Emergency crews respond to scene of house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in York County. According to officials, crews responded to the 9600 block of Ashwood Dr. in Springfield Township around 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a reported fire. Officials say that the fire started in the...
Sidewalk closed on Market Street Bridge in Cumberland and Dauphin counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT made an announcement today that the sidewalk on the downstream (south) side of the Market Street (Route 3012) Bridge’s west span between Lemoyne and Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in dauphin County is closed until further notice. There was cracking discovered...
Fire hits addiction center in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County dispatch confirms a structure fire at Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown. According to emergency personnel, the fire broke out at 8:55 p.m. along the 400 block of Nye Road. It is unclear what started the fire, if any injuries occurred or...
2022 New Cumberland Apple Festival announced
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park. There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food...
GoFundMe page started for victims in York County stabbing, updates on victims
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The conditions of the victims involved in the York County stabbing incident have been updated via a GoFundMe page created by a best friend of one of the victims. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon, a close friend of Christine Fousek, created a GoFundMe where all of the...
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT
A tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS - South George Street around 3 p.m., PennDOT officials say.
