Del Norte County, CA

krcrtv.com

Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban

EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Eureka man arrested Tuesday for fentanyl and gun possession

EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old William "Billy" Nickols for possessing fentanyl and illegally having guns as a felon. According to the HCDTF, agents served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C Street in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales and detained Nickols. During their search, agents found about half an ounce of fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging materials, a handgun, a short-barreled shotgun and three rifles.
County
Del Norte County, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Eureka, CA
Del Norte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

MET Is Serving Warrants in SoHum This Morning

Humboldt County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team is in Southern Humboldt county this morning serving search warrants, confirmed Samantha Karges spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. According to one person who saw the convoy, there are six vehicles. Both the Sheriff’s Department and California Fish and Wildlife vehicles were involved. A...
kymkemp.com

Latest Humboldt County COVID Statistics Released by Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today 128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 181 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 80% containment, some warnings lifted

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: AUG. 25 5 P.M. On Thursday afternoon, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services announced evacuation warnings have been lifted for zones HUM-E056, HUM-E057, HUM-E061-B and HUM-E064. ORIGINAL: AUG. 25 3 P.M. As of the Thursday morning update, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire...
kymkemp.com

Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway

This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
REDWAY, CA
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

CHP to host local recruitment seminar at College of the Redwoods on Saturday

EUREKA, Calif. — On Saturday, the California Highway Patrol will be hosting a recruitment seminar at College of the Redwoods from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This school said this open house will highlight many of the career opportunities within the CHP and feature a physical fitness and motor officer demonstration.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Hoopa Tribal Police investigating use of force incident claims

HOOPA, Calif, — The Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department announced on Tuesday they are investigating claims of excessive force used by officers. The claims surround an incident that took place on Sat, Aug 13 in which Hoopa Tribal Police officers arrested Floyd Jones III for the violation of Tribal Ordinance, Title 43 loitering/trespassing at the casino/supermarket parking lot, according to the department.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Accidental Discharge of a Firearm Sends Woman to Hospital

We received reports of a gunshot victim in Myers Flat during the early morning hours of August 23rd. We reached out to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Samantha Karges, for comment. Karges stated the following via email:. At about 2:30 a.m. today, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Sportfishing Boat Rescues Man in Humboldt Bay

Yesterday morning, the crew of one of Humboldt Bay’s sportfishing boats, The Reel Steel, rescued a man from the cold, salty waters near Snyder Dock. According to Captain Tim Klassen, “We left the dock a little later than normal about 7:30. We were headed down the Bay.” The fog sat in thick that morning and blurred the contours of what they saw. So when they saw something bobbing in the water, Klassen told us, “We thought it was a seal…and, then we thought it might be a log.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

