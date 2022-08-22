Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
krcrtv.com
Eureka man arrested Tuesday for fentanyl and gun possession
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old William "Billy" Nickols for possessing fentanyl and illegally having guns as a felon. According to the HCDTF, agents served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C Street in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales and detained Nickols. During their search, agents found about half an ounce of fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging materials, a handgun, a short-barreled shotgun and three rifles.
kymkemp.com
MET Is Serving Warrants in SoHum This Morning
Humboldt County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team is in Southern Humboldt county this morning serving search warrants, confirmed Samantha Karges spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. According to one person who saw the convoy, there are six vehicles. Both the Sheriff’s Department and California Fish and Wildlife vehicles were involved. A...
kymkemp.com
Latest Humboldt County COVID Statistics Released by Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today 128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 181 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at...
krcrtv.com
Some residents allowed to return home after evacuations lift on Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Some residents that live in certain zones near where the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is burning have been cleared to return home. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fires has burned 28,904 acres as was 80% containment as of Friday at 9 a.m.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 80% containment, some warnings lifted
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: AUG. 25 5 P.M. On Thursday afternoon, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services announced evacuation warnings have been lifted for zones HUM-E056, HUM-E057, HUM-E061-B and HUM-E064. ORIGINAL: AUG. 25 3 P.M. As of the Thursday morning update, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire...
kymkemp.com
Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway
This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California’s deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCO “OES: RE-POPULATION UPDATE: EVACUATION ORDERS for zones HUM-E063-B, E063-A, E077-C…”
For the record, it’s a scorching 70°F in Eureka today. Not saying that that’s what is responsible for this unfortunate Old Town scene, but it crossed LoCO’s fragile, coastal-dwelling minds. The California Retired Teacher Association is giving away lots and lots of money in the form...
krcrtv.com
CHP to host local recruitment seminar at College of the Redwoods on Saturday
EUREKA, Calif. — On Saturday, the California Highway Patrol will be hosting a recruitment seminar at College of the Redwoods from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This school said this open house will highlight many of the career opportunities within the CHP and feature a physical fitness and motor officer demonstration.
krcrtv.com
Hoopa Tribal Police investigating use of force incident claims
HOOPA, Calif, — The Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department announced on Tuesday they are investigating claims of excessive force used by officers. The claims surround an incident that took place on Sat, Aug 13 in which Hoopa Tribal Police officers arrested Floyd Jones III for the violation of Tribal Ordinance, Title 43 loitering/trespassing at the casino/supermarket parking lot, according to the department.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 27,651 acres, 80% contained as of Wednesday
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: AUG. 24 8 P.M. As of Wednesday evening, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is now 27,651 acres and 80 percent contained, according to fire officials. ORIGINAL: AUG. 24 3 P.M. Over the last few days, a marine layer above the Ammon and Campbell...
kymkemp.com
Accidental Discharge of a Firearm Sends Woman to Hospital
We received reports of a gunshot victim in Myers Flat during the early morning hours of August 23rd. We reached out to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Samantha Karges, for comment. Karges stated the following via email:. At about 2:30 a.m. today, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies...
kymkemp.com
Local Sportfishing Boat Rescues Man in Humboldt Bay
Yesterday morning, the crew of one of Humboldt Bay’s sportfishing boats, The Reel Steel, rescued a man from the cold, salty waters near Snyder Dock. According to Captain Tim Klassen, “We left the dock a little later than normal about 7:30. We were headed down the Bay.” The fog sat in thick that morning and blurred the contours of what they saw. So when they saw something bobbing in the water, Klassen told us, “We thought it was a seal…and, then we thought it might be a log.”
