Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO