Little Rock Zoo announces birth of lizards to be released around Arkansas
Arkansas is about to get a larger lizard population.
Are Arkansas school superintendents smarter than a fifth grader?
School superintendents from central Arkansas played a game of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader on Trivia Thursday.
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Crisis Stabilization Unit for South Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern
For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
Who's performing at the 82nd Arkansas State and where can you find tickets?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Make sure to grab your tickets, because the 82nd annual Arkansas State Fair is set to return in October!. It was announced that the event will be coming back to Little Rock on Friday, Oct. 14 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 23. The fair...
Arkansas State Fair Live Music Lineup
The Arkansas State Fair is returning for its 82nd year, and has recently announced its live music schedule. Also known as DBT, the band is a well known southern inspired band out of Georgia.The group is well-toured and has performed all over the U.S. and Europe. Click here for more information.
Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
Victim identified in deadly Texas plane crash as Arkansas man
The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.
Mississippi’s Most Haunted House narrowly spared after 200-year-old oak falls on property
Mississippi’s Most Haunted House, McRaven, was spared Monday evening when a nearly 200-year-old oak tree fell mere feet from the structure. Owner Kendra Reed was on-site Tuesday morning to assess the damage as Anthony Cripps, of Cripps Custom Carpentry, worked with his crew to break down the tree. “I’m...
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
Pine Bluff educator takes therapy program on the road, bringing mental health awareness to students
A former teacher in Pine Pluff is leaving the classroom and taking her skills mobile in hopes of making mental health a priority in schools.
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
Vendor provides protection to Arkansas Blue Cross members affected by ransomware attack
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Administrators with Arkansas Blue Cross/BlueAdvantage and Health Advantage announced their support for current and former members whose information was accessed through a vendor via a ransomware attack. Steps are being taken by the vendor to protect the information of approximately 12,328 members who may have...
What use-of-force training does Arkansas law enforcement get?
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The violent arrest of a suspect in Crawford County, Arkansas, has raised questions about what sort of training law enforcement officers in the area receive when it comes to the use of force. Sheriff Answers Questions. Each of the three law enforcement officers had years...
The Arkansas Times & ACIA Medical Marijuana & CBD Wellness Expo Saturday, Aug. 27
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Lunch available. 11:50 a.m.: “Between Two Plants: A Conversation with the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment“. 12:30 p.m.: “A Personal Approach to Cannabis: How to Find the Right ReLeaf for You,” presented by Matt Shansky ReLeaf Center Dispensary & Farm. 1:30...
