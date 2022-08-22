Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Crews knock down human caused Red Barn Fire in Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Wednesday night at about 9:35 p.m., Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville- South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 responded to a grass and brush fire located at the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek.
nbc16.com
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
nbc16.com
Camel Hump Fire: Closure for southeastern portion of Boulder Creek Wilderness Area
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Emergency Area Closure order is now in place to protect firefighters and the public during suppression efforts associated with the Camel Hump Fire. This Closure includes the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness Area and local Forest Roads adjacent to the southeastern wilderness boundary.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, but with cooler weather fire activity may slow down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,602 acres. Officials say with the cooler weather transition fire activity should slow. Fire crews in Waldo Lake Wilderness continue constructing a direct fire-line along the southeastern flank, while heavy equipment continues...
nbc16.com
Update: Beltline eastbound exit to Delta north and southbound remains closed for cleanup
EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Beltline eastbound to Delta southbound due to a motor vehicle crash. The offramp from Beltline will be closed for the next several hours, authorities said. EPD says this this will also include the offramp from...
KTVL
"Level 1: BE READY" wildfire alert for areas near the Rum Creek Fire
Josephine County, Ore — Near the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, areas North of the Rogue River, South of Sawmill Gap Area, West of Rock Creek Road, and East of Russian Creek were issued a Level 1: BE READY notification. Spanish translation: Esta es una alerta de incendio...
opb.org
More than three weeks after it started, Central Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire still 0% contained
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started Aug. 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains 0% contained. Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the...
nbc16.com
'We want downtown to be vibrant': Parking updates coming to downtown Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Janitorial and security services will be hired for the Downtown Parking Garage following approval from the Roseburg City Council, the City said in a news release. At its meeting Monday, Aug. 24, the City Council OK’d using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for a...
nbc16.com
Update: Phone service restored to River Road area
EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
KCBY
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
nbc16.com
Lane County deputies respond to call about woman being shot
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. According to the sheriff's office, The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24
On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA FIRES CONTAINED, RESTRICTIONS INCREASE TUESDAY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have contained the Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain and Quiet Mountain fires. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said crews worked through Sunday night to achieve containment on all known incidents. Pope said in the past week, DFPA firefighters have responded to and suppressed 25 fires that totaled 13.5 acres. DFPA aerial and ground crews will continue to patrol and monitor all areas where fires have taken place.
nbc16.com
5th Street Public Market Fest to host a free Pet Parade
EUGENE, Ore. — On August 27th, 5th Street Public Market Fest and Greenhill Humane Society plan to hold a free Pet Parade!. So grab your friends, leash up your pups, put on some costumes!. They say to meet at the Greenhill Humane Society booth on the corner of 5th...
KTVL
Josephine County authorities execute warrants at four illegal marijuana grow sites
Josephine County, Ore. — On August 23 and 24, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team executed four separate search warrants at the following locations in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites:. 300 block of Lakeshore Drive. 6000 block of Rockydale Road. 8000 block of Deer Creek Road. 1000 block...
kpic
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
KDRV
Police investigation underway after crash leaves one person dead in Jackson County on Hwy 234
EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A police investigation is underway after a devastating 2 car crash resulted in the death of one person on Monday night. It happened on Hwy 234, north of Eagle Point. According to Oregon State Police, a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with an eastbound Subaru, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail.
KTVL
Two dogs rescued from house fire in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Earlier today, Grants Pass Fire Rescue rescued two dogs from a house fire and reunited them with the home owner. At around 2 pm this afternoon, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Southwest 5th Street in Grants Pass. When units...
KDRV
Man, boy missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
