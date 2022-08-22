ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Crews knock down human caused Red Barn Fire in Myrtle Creek

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Wednesday night at about 9:35 p.m., Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville- South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 responded to a grass and brush fire located at the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, but with cooler weather fire activity may slow down

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,602 acres. Officials say with the cooler weather transition fire activity should slow. Fire crews in Waldo Lake Wilderness continue constructing a direct fire-line along the southeastern flank, while heavy equipment continues...
Update: Phone service restored to River Road area

EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Lane County deputies respond to call about woman being shot

VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. According to the sheriff's office, The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
OAKRIDGE, OR
DFPA FIRES CONTAINED, RESTRICTIONS INCREASE TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have contained the Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain and Quiet Mountain fires. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said crews worked through Sunday night to achieve containment on all known incidents. Pope said in the past week, DFPA firefighters have responded to and suppressed 25 fires that totaled 13.5 acres. DFPA aerial and ground crews will continue to patrol and monitor all areas where fires have taken place.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
5th Street Public Market Fest to host a free Pet Parade

EUGENE, Ore. — On August 27th, 5th Street Public Market Fest and Greenhill Humane Society plan to hold a free Pet Parade!. So grab your friends, leash up your pups, put on some costumes!. They say to meet at the Greenhill Humane Society booth on the corner of 5th...
EUGENE, OR
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
REEDSPORT, OR
Police investigation underway after crash leaves one person dead in Jackson County on Hwy 234

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A police investigation is underway after a devastating 2 car crash resulted in the death of one person on Monday night. It happened on Hwy 234, north of Eagle Point. According to Oregon State Police, a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with an eastbound Subaru, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Two dogs rescued from house fire in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Earlier today, Grants Pass Fire Rescue rescued two dogs from a house fire and reunited them with the home owner. At around 2 pm this afternoon, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Southwest 5th Street in Grants Pass. When units...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Man, boy missing from Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

