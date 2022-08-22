Read full article on original website
I-40 lanes closing for repairs after fiery Arkansas crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Lane closures are expected to repair damage on I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas after a fiery tanker truck crash Monday afternoon. ARDOT spokesman Dave Parker previously told WREG that at least 13 vehicles were involved in the crash. One person died in the crash. ARDOT said overnight lane closures will start at 7 […]
12-Year-Old Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle collision occurred in Parkway Village Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a white truck struck a student from [..]
Kait 8
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
actionnews5.com
‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
Firefighter injured in overnight crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-55 and I-240 split overnight. The crash left drivers stuck in the traffic around midnight just before the I-55 split near Brooks Road in South Memphis. MPD had the three left lanes closed as crews worked to […]
County Commissioner narrowly escapes injury on interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said his car’s sunroof was smashed to pieces after he believes a large object was dropped from an interstate overpass. Milton said it happened Tuesday morning he drove along I-240 under the Getwell overpass. “I think I noticed someone, you know when you’re not paying attention, it looked like […]
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
Sam Cooper crash kills one person
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Sam Cooper. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper near Highland at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police say three cars were involved. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was taken […]
WBBJ
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three cars were involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Memphis. The crash happened sometime near 11 a.m. Thursday on Sam Cooper Boulevard, between Highland Street and Graham Street. Police say three vehicles collided. One person was killed in the crash and another was rushed...
actionnews5.com
School bus crashes into fence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus crashed not far from the Rhodes College campus on Tuesday. There are no reported injuries. The crash happened around 3:30 at the corner of Jackson Avenue and University Street. The bus is a Harmony Transportation bus, but it’s unclear what school it was...
actionnews5.com
Multiple shots fired near Germantown High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m Wednesday. Officers remained on campus as students were leaving as a precaution. There are no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting. ATF Nashville is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the...
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into car lot on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found an SUV crashed on a parked car earlier Friday morning. While an officer was on patrol, he was shot at by an unknown driver in a silver SUV around 4 a.m., said police. Officers in the area began to look for the SUV...
yieldpro.com
Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
actionnews5.com
Update on Peppertree Apartment Complex living conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peppertree Apartments are still under daily observation because of two reports of collapsed walkways and a burned leasing office. Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge asked the Peppertree management and the City to develop a written temporary plan for the complex. This morning a progress report was...
actionnews5.com
Blind spots sabotaging your chance at love
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A love coach is sharing how to date with confidence. Hilary Silver, psychotherapist and love coach, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what causes most relationships to never move past the first few dates and 3 blind spots that may be sabotaging your chance at love.
