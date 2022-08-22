Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Accused Willits Bar Brawler Bashes Another with a Bat—Girlfriend Booked for Aiding and Abetting
The following is a press release issued by the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/20/22 at about 1:43am, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were dispatched to the 500 Block...
krcrtv.com
Willits Police Department arrests man for assault with a deadly weapon
WILLITS, Calif. — The Willits Police Department arrested a man for assault with a deadly weapon in the early-morning hours last Saturday. According to the department, officers were dispatched around 1:43 a.m. to the 500 block of South Main Street for a reported assault with a baseball bat. The victim was reported to have been struck in the head with the baseball bat and actively bleeding from wounds caused by the assault.
mendofever.com
Cloverdale Man Missing Over a Month Under Suspicious Circumstances
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 16th, 2022, at around 4:00 am Gregory Peterson left his home in...
Missing Bay Area man’s car found on fire along Hwy 101
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man who vanished under "suspicious circumstances" more than a month ago and his car was found on fire.
northbaybiz.com
Redwood Credit Union Helps Protect More than 2,700 People by Securely Shredding Documents
Shred-a-Thons held in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties. This summer, more than 2,700 residents in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties took action to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s free shred-a-thons. Shred-It...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Rollover Northeast of Covelo—Driver Shows Up at Firehouse With Injuries
Law enforcement, fire, air, and ground medic were dispatched to State Route 162 northeast of Covelo after a vehicle rolled into a ditch reportedly entrapping a patient. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle reportedly extricated herself and fled the scene in a separate vehicle. The driver was then...
mendofever.com
The Sentencing Hearing of Fired Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray Is Back On
The twists and turns of the People of the State of California vs. Kevin Murray continued this afternoon with Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman scheduling the former Ukiah Police sergeant’s judgment and sentencing hearing for next Tuesday, August 30, 2022, one day after the hearing was canceled just hours before.
mendofever.com
Male States There Are Bengal Tigers Out On The Bluffs, RP States He Is Woken Up Every Single Morning – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Rally for man shot to death by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The family of a man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies last month is demanding justice and accountability. They held a rally at the Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, asking for an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake on July 29.
kymkemp.com
Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway
This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE announces logging set to continue in Jackson Demonstration State Forest
MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday, CAL FIRE announced that previously approved and contracted timber operations will resume in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest starting this week and throughout the year. The agency said this comes after an eight-month pause and discussions with local Native American tribes, community members...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
Air Ambulance Requested for Medical Call Northwest of Redway
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the 3500 block of Road Z northwest of Redway for a possible heat stroke victim. Briceland Volunteer Fire Department and Cal Fire were dispatched to the medical call around 1 p.m. August 23rd, according to scanner traffic. Initial reports stated the patient was...
Former CA park ranger passed out in patrol car in 2014 now involved in DUI crash, CHP says
CHP says a former California state park ranger who was captured passed out in his patrol car with a beer can in his lap in 2014, is responsible for a DUI crash in Mendocino County that injured a family of five.
mendofever.com
The Historical Society of Mendocino County is Currently Seeking Two Board Members
The following is a press release issued by the Historical Society of Mendocino County:. The Historical Society of Mendocino County is a 501(c)(3) organization and its board of directors is comprised of nine volunteer members from all over Mendocino County dedicated to the organization’s mission of collecting, preserving and sharing the diverse history of Mendocino County.
mendofever.com
Policing the Police: A Review of the Multiple Cases Involving the Ukiah Police Department
A married couple claiming brutality at the hands of the Ukiah Police Department is no longer being prosecuted by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s office. Elizabeth and Arturo Valdes claim that on March 28th of last year, just a few days before Ukiah police officers were filmed beating and tasing Gerardo Magdaleno as he stood on the street with no clothes on, they were abused in their own front yard by UPD Sergeant Ronald Donahue and Officer Eric Rodello.
mendocinobeacon.com
Mendocino Railway files lawsuit against Fort Bragg and the California Coastal Commission
On August 9, Mendocino Railway filed a declaratory order request against the City of Fort Bragg and the California Coastal Commission. This lawsuit seeks a declaration that Mendocino Railway’s railroad activities are only subject to the jurisdiction of the Surface Transportation Board. According to MR’s recent press release, MR...
lakecountybloom.com
Small Town Partying: Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It in the Country
It’s a hot August evening in Kelseyville. The lingering summer’s heat is settling in. Off in the distance, Mt. Konocti stands tall, long evening shadows reaching toward it. But this isn’t your typical Thursday night in this small town. A barricade crosses Main Street, temporarily closing through traffic between 2nd and 3rd Street. But this closed block is far from empty. At Main and 2nd, a large stage is set for tonight’s Kickin’ it in the Country, a monthly Kelseyville tradition from June to September every summer. Lawn chairs sit in the shady spots on the street where cars typically park. Kids run across the yellow painted lines, reveling in their freedom. Nearer to the stage, a growing crowd sways to Dave Broida and the Blues Farm, tonight’s opening act. But that isn’t for a while, so there’s still plenty of time to grab a bite to eat before the party gets started.
The Mendocino Voice
Controversial sentencing hearing for ex-UPD cop Kevin Murray canceled at last minute
UKIAH, 8/24/22 — This morning Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman canceled a controversial sentencing hearing for ex-Ukiah Police Department Sgt. Kevin Murray one day after a protest against Murray’s plea deal outside the courthouse. Murray was initially charged with multiple sexual assaults as well as gun and drug violations, but over roughly 20 months his attorneys pleaded those charges down to one felony for dissuading a witness and one misdameanor for false imprisonment.
Lake County News
New psychiatrist available to serve Lake County
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Adventist Health welcomes Megan Smith, MD, to the Clearlake community and the care team at Adventist Health Clear Lake Medical Office in Clearlake. Dr. Megan Smith specializes in the assessment and treatment of mental health concerns, such as schizophrenia/schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and substance use disorders.
