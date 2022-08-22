Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – August 26th
Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home, after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom on the other hand is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
Mason Way In Cheyenne To Close, Restrictions On Converse
Mason Way in Cheyenne will be closed to through traffic on Monday, while a portion of Converse Avenue will be restricted to one lane of traffic. That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne facebook page:. The city’s street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell...
thecheyennepost.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the New Carey/Kennedy Greenway Connector
The City of Cheyenne will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector Tuesday, September 6th, at 3 p.m. The event will take place near the Botanic Gardens located in Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens’ lot.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Updates Covid Policy
Please be aware of the changes made to our Visitor Policy regarding the Mother-Baby Unit. This policy has been updated as of August 19, 2022. Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have COVID-19, have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new fever, cough or other cold or flu-like symptoms. Please do not enter with symptoms unless you are seeking medical care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Primary Election Results Certified
The Laramie County Canvassing Board has certified results of the 2022 Primary Election. Official results are posted at: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/. The Canvassing Board also reviewed results of Democratic write-ins for county commissioner, county clerk, clerk of district court, treasurer, assessor, coroner and district attorney. No write-in candidate qualified to receive the...
Cheyenne UW Student Travels to Thailand to Work with Elephants
This summer, Mackenzie Faircloth, 20, of Cheyenne, WY, spent two weeks in Thailand helping animals, discovering Thai culture, and learning hands-on what it’s like to be a veterinarian. Traveling with study-abroad organization Loop Abroad, Mackenzie was selected as part of a small team that volunteered giving care at a dog shelter and spent a week working directly with rescued elephants at an elephant sanctuary.
capcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/13/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Officers Join Cheyenne Police
We are pleased to announce the hiring of two new police officers!. Blake Martin and Jayson Tretter were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, August 22 at the Public Safety Center. The new officers will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY. Both recruits...
Library’s Deputy Director of Public Service Candidates to Present to the Public
Candidates for the Deputy Director of Public Service position at Laramie County Library System will present to the public on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s Willow Room. Members of the public are encouraged to attend both presentations and provide feedback to the hiring committee. Comment forms will be available during the presentations.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to face rising chances of thunderstorms today and tomorrow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a high chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow, Aug. 25 and 26, for Cheyenne. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, Aug. 25. The high is predicted to be around 84 degrees, with winds coming from the northeast at 5–15 mph and changing to the southwest in the afternoon.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked
UPDATE 11:40 a.m.--WYDOT has canceled the crash notification. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says motorists who are headed south out of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be aware of a crash that could affect traffic. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which includes the following:. I25: Crash,...
myhits106.com
Foster Homes Needed For Dogs Dumped Out Rural Albany County
Meet the 7 dogs that were dumped in the middle of nowhere (more than 20 miles outside of town). There is a 8th dog that we are also attempting to trap and bring to safety. These poor kids were running terrified between the railroad tracks and a busy highway. Two of our dedicated volunteers went out and were able to catch 7 small breed dogs and are monitoring the area in case there are others.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
capcity.news
Cheyenne looking at possible showers today and tomorrow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne could see some thunderstorms today and Wednesday, Aug. 23 and 24. Today, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers before 4 p.m., with a high of 83. The day is overall predicted to be mostly sunny, with winds from the southwest and southeast blowing at between 5 and 15 mph.
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
cowboystatedaily.com
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that’s the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. “There hasn’t been a lot of creative content...
capcity.news
Skateboarder struck by motorcyclist Thursday morning on Lincolnway, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both a skateboarder and a motorcyclist were issued citations following a collision involving the two Thursday morning on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a news release. Officers reported at around 8 a.m. to the 3700 block of East Lincolnway, where the...
NWS Cheyenne: 60 MPH Gusts, 1-Inch Hail Possible This Afternoon
Portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see some severe weather this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Scattered thunderstorms are expected with an isolated strong to potentially severe storm possible," the agency said in a Facebook post. The NWS says gusty winds...
The Cheyenne Post
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.https://www.thecheyennepost.com
Comments / 0