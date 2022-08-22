Nets' Ben Simmons cleared for three-on-three activities

Ben Simmon Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ben Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While there’s plenty of uncertainty whether Kevin Durant will ever suit up for the Nets, Simmons appears on track to finally make his Brooklyn debut. Simmons hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.

Simmons underwent back surgery in early May. At the time, the Nets released a statement that indicated Simmons was “expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of next season’s training camp.”

It appears Simmons remains on that timetable. He’s on track to be cleared for full five-on-five activities in the coming weeks, Charania adds, with the expectation he’ll be ready to go when camps open in late September.

Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy in order to relieve the pain from a herniated disc after consulting with “multiple back specialists.” He was diagnosed with a herniated L-4 disc in his lower spine and received an epidural to relieve soreness late last season but was unable to make enough progress to get back in action.

Simmons, who has also dealt with mental health issues, is under contract through ’24-25 and will make $112.7MM over the next three seasons.

Trade talks involving Durant have been complicated due to Simmons’ extension he received with Philadelphia. The Designated Rookie Extension rule prevents teams from acquiring two players who have signed five-year extensions.