WXIA 11 Alive
3 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting | Live
Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a shooting in Midtown Atlanta where at least three people have been hurt. APD is asking residents to stay off of roads.
WXIA 11 Alive
Midtown shooting suspect believed to possibly have more targets, taxi driver says
ATLANTA — A taxi driver, who picked up the woman suspected of shooting three men in Midtown Monday, said she could possibly have had more targets. Giles Patrick Mandio thought it was a normal day when he picked up Raissa Kengne from Midtown. As his in-car camera showed, he came across police and firefighters investigating a scene at the condos at 1280 West Peachtree.
fox5atlanta.com
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
Henry County identifies alleged suspect in warehouse shooting that injured 3
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — The Henry County Police Department arrested a suspect in Thursday’s Henry County warehouse shooting, where three people were shot. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis of McDonough on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday, the department said they responded to reports of multiple people shot...
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
Father of Atlanta woman who died by suicide encourages everyone to ‘help at least one person’
ATLANTA — The father of an Atlanta woman who died by suicide posted an emotional note on social media encouraging people to take it seriously when someone reaches out for help. Savannah Sheats, 26, was found dead on Aug. 18 two days after family members reported that she had...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raw Bodycam video | Peachtree City Walmart fire
Bodycam video shows the moment police rolled up on a fire at a Peachtree City Walmart. Officers ran through the store looking for people.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man talks about witnessing accused suspect's arrest in Midtown shooting
Brian Moote said he was coming back from a trip to the west coast. He said at first he spotted members of the SWAT team putting handcuffs on the accused suspect.
WXIA 11 Alive
Lawsuits, frustration uncovered behind Midtown shooting suspect
Raissa Kengne filed hundreds of pages of court documents in the past two years. She's accused in the deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
HOA safety concerns arise after deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — People in Midtown are asking serious questions about safety in homeowners associations after a deadly shooting this week. Two people were killed and one person is still fighting for his life after a HOA dispute at a popular Midtown condo. George Nowack's law firm was representing the...
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
WXIA 11 Alive
Police investigating 'firebombing' at home in Riverdale, suspect still at-large
Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.
fox5atlanta.com
Taxi driver who drove suspected Midtown shooter to airport shares his story, security video
ATLANTA - The Checker Cab driver who drove alleged Midtown shooter Raissa Kengne to the airport said at first, he had no idea that the person he picked up was the suspect in the rampage Monday. Two of the three victims she’s accused of shooting have died. "When I...
‘She was calm:’ Taxi driver describes suspected midtown shooter after driving her to airport
ATLANTA — Taxi cab driver Giles Patrick Manido says he never thought he would be part of a breaking news story, but when he picked up a woman on Monday afternoon, that’s exactly where he found himself. He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln on Monday afternoon that he...
Lawsuit could show possible motive in triple shooting that left 2 dead in midtown
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is getting new insight into a possible motive in Monday’s midtown Atlanta shooting. “I reported a crime. I reported a crime. Listen! Listen!” Raissa Kengne can be heard saying in a LinkedIn video she posted. Kenge is the woman accused of...
WXIA 11 Alive
WATCH | Bodycam video of arrest in shooting of 3-year-old boy near Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in the case of a young child who was shot in the head shortly after leaving a Castleberry Hill barbershop with his dad. That incident happened earlier this month after the father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop.
14-year-old shot, killed near Flat Shoals Road, APD says
ATLANTA — A 14-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta Monday evening, according to Atlanta Police. APD said the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE near Flat Shoals Road. There are several businesses in the area including a tobacco and liquor store, a beauty shop and a T-mobile store.
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)
One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say
ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
Comments / 13