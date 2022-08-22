Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs
EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
hogville.net
2025 center Parker Jefferson has Hoop Hogs interest, parents who were Hogs
LITTLE ROCK — It makes sense that Arkansas’ recent successful track record in Texas high school basketball recruiting coupled with having parental ties to the Razorbacks’ program has put 2025 big man Parker Jefferson and Hoop Hog coaches on a path of mutual interest. Jefferson (6-9, 200,...
hogville.net
Jashaud Stewart Stepping Up at Defensive End
FAYETTEVILLE — Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart has waited patiently for his time for extended action and it appears the wait is nearly over. The talented Jonesboro standout is 6-foot-2, 251-pounds so not big by SEC defensive end standards. But Stewart is someone offensive tackles will have to deal with this fall. At Jonesboro rumors had it they had to hold Stewart back some in practice or he would wreck the offense pretty often with his relentless pressure.
hogville.net
Crawford’s versatility proves invaluable for Arkansas offensive line
The phrase next man up gets tossed around a lot in sports, but it seems to be an apt description of what junior offensive lineman Ty’Kiest Crawford is for the Arkansas football team. Crawford (6-5, 315) may be listed as the back up to Dalton Wagner at right tackle,...
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Defensive Line
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they not only took a look at the offensive line, but also the defensive line too. They discussed who they thought would...
hogville.net
The Razorbacks prepare for Bearcats tomorrow | Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart presser
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.
hogville.net
Sam Pittman addresses the media after first day of preparation for the Bearcats
The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ Slusher looks right at home at Nickel
Nickelback might not be the most popular band, but nickel back sure seems like a perfect position for Arkansas junior defensive back Myles Slusher. Slusher (6-0, 193) played in 11 games last season with 7 starts and finished with 50 tackles, including a half sack, and had a career-high 10 tackles in a win over Missouri.
hogville.net
Fourkiller happy to bring Cherokee Heritage to Diamond Hogs
Now that Arkansas baseball player Tyson Fourkiller is settled in Fayetteville, he is excited about the future and looking to follow the path of fellow Cherokee Nation citizen Ryan Helsley. Heisley, the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer, is a former star at Tahlequah (Okla.) Sequoyah and very proud of his...
hogville.net
WATCH: Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher talk progress at practice
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher sit down with the media to talk about progress at practice on both sides of the ball. The three Razorbacks get into the changes with the wide receiver corp. Landers also talks in length about his transition to Arkansas.
hogville.net
Jalen Catalon Named ESPN First-Team All-America
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Chris Low has released the ESPN All-America team and Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is on the squad. Catalon is set for his redshirt junior season following 2021 when he was limited to six games due to a shoulder injury. Even limited to six games, Catalon finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups.
hogville.net
SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27
FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
