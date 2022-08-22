ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boreal.org

Lake Superior finally nearing peak summer water temperatures

Hi Paul- Just heard your piece on inland lake temps. Lake Superior is an interesting story this year WRT temperature as well. The western buoy site (NDBC 45006) only this week reached 39F, the latest it has done so in the last 42 years (the instrumental record); the other two sites (central (45001) and eastern (45004) Superior) have yet to reach the temperature where the lake can start to form a layer of warm water (39F).
DULUTH, MN
B105

The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower

If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
Bring Me The News

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
WACONIA, MN
Daily Telegram

Minnesota, Wisconsin hunting seasons start Sept. 1

DULUTH — Autumn is just around the corner and the first hunting seasons are coming up next week, starting with bear, dove and crow on Sept. 1 and early teal and Canada goose seasons starting Sept. 3 in Minnesota. Minnesota deer hunters who plan to hunt in a deer...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Lake Superior#Lake Vermilion#Leech Lake#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Fish#Walleye Series#Fargo#The Twin Ports
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September

Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
MIX 108

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
MIX 108

Here’s A Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Update [VIDEO]

Even though there's a good month or more left on the calendar, the summer road construction season remains in full swing. Work crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation continue to make significant progress on the open projects throughout the state. And, that progress is also visible here in the Northland.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy