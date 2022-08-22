ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London officer sustains minor injury when gun discharges

By Greg Smith
 3 days ago

Groton ―A New London police officer sustained a non-life threatening injury on Sunday after what appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm, police said.

The incident, involving Officer James Suarez, occurred in Groton and is the subject of an investigation by Groton Town Police, according to Groton Town Police Captain Greg McCarthy.

McCarthy said Monday the investigation remains active and the discharge of the firearm appears to be accidental. Suarez, who was in his police uniform, sustained a minor injury and was not hospitalized, he said. McCarthy declined to release any further information, citing the pending investigation.

New London Police Captain Matthew Galante said his department will conduct its own internal review of the incident.

Comments / 5

 

