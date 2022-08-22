Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses
SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
easternshorepost.com
Seacrets restaurant coming to Chincoteague
By Carol Vaughn — The owner of a well-known Ocean City, Md., restaurant and bar plans to open a business on Chincoteague. Seacrets Restaurant and Bar owner Leighton Moore announced land where the business will be located, on the southwest end of Chincoteague, was acquired in late July. The...
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Groups condemn Confederate flag at museum
Two organizations have gone on record condemning the Confederate memorial, which includes a Confederate flag, at the Georgetown Historical Society's Marvel Carriage Museum. The society has come under fire for refusing to remove the flag. The flag and memorial were unveiled March 12, 2007, by the Delaware Grays, Sons of the Confederate Veterans Camp 2068 based in Seaford, following an agreement reached with the historical society.
WBOC
Final Preparations Being Made for National Folk Festival
SALISBURY, Md. - The National Folk Festival is returning to Salisbury for the fifth consecutive year. The festival will begin on Friday, Aug. 26 and run through Sunday, Aug. 28. It will feature live music, dancing, and plenty of food, drinks, and other fun activities. Most of the tents and stages are already set up, which is a good sign that the festival is right around the corner, and people of Salisbury are thrilled.
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
Cape Gazette
Blooming Boutique 16th Anniversary Party, Friday, August 26th
Blooming Boutique is celebrating its 16-year anniversary in business this month. They have had such a wonderful time growing the business and interacting with amazing customers over these past 16 years. This is a big milestone, so they will be celebrating with a huge day-long party on Friday, August 26th at the Lewes location! From 10am – 2pm, stop in and enjoy the mimosa or the Bloody Mary bar. At 1pm, Tammy will be performing complimentary hand facials. Then from 4pm to 7pm, chocolate martinis, cake, wine, and other sweet treats will be served. All day long, receive surprise gifts with purchase as well as chances to win prizes. For this special day, all clothing and shoes in the store will be buy 1, get 1 70% off, excluding Fitflops.
RELATED PEOPLE
WMDT.com
‘Golden Voice’ competition searching for next local singing sensation
SALISBURY, Md.- Watch out American Idol, as one local non-profit is searching for Salisbury’s next singing sensation with the Golden Voice competition. SAJ Global Inc. started the competition back in 2019, but due to COVID-19 it was put on hold. Now, it’s back for it’s second season with singers...
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
Cape Gazette
REHOBOTH “JUST LISTED” Stunningly Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit with washer/dryer, in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia Ave. Direct ocean views are achieved from all living areas and balcony. This turnkey renovation features an open concept gourmet kitchen, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, custom tilework, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom doors and woodwork, glass tile backsplash, induction cooktop oven, Hunter Douglas shades, custom built-ins, and an abundance of storage. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine/turnkey unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! This expertly sited unit is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes set to close in about a month
Years in the making, Bests’ Ace Hardware at Five Points near Lewes will be closing its doors in the coming weeks. If everything goes as planned, the Best family will reopen a new hardware store around the corner soon afterward at the former R.E. Michel Company location off Route 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Delaware Chemical Company Expands to Seaford
A building on Industrial Park Blvd. in Seaford will soon be home to Royale Pigments & Chemicals. The company is currently based out of Bear, Del. and chose Seaford as a second location with the help of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: Key West Cottages Chincoteague Island
Key West Cottages Chincoteague Island, which is set at the water’s edge in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, is expanding from five to 38 pastel-colored tiny retreats. Slated to open in August and September, the 33 new one- or two-bedroom cottages range from 376 to 661 square feet. Each has a full kitchen, tiled walk-in shower, coastal decor and a cozy covered porch with water views. Many of the decks are at the canal’s edge, making it easy to fish and crab from them.
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
The Dispatch
Boat Ramp Gets Major Renovations
OCEAN PINES – Improvements to the Mumford’s Landing Boat Ramp are earning rave reviews from one local group. Public Works Manager Nobie Violante said a new gangway, bumpers and boards were put into the structure about a month ago. “We put new walkways from the top of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
attractionmag.com
Be Part of the Largest Festival in Talbot County
The annual Waterfowl Festival runs on volunteer power, and it needs YOU!. During the festival, more than 1,000 volunteers handle everything from ticket sales to art sales, information guides to traffic control, and decorations to signage. And there are volunteers who work year ‘round to help keep operations running smoothly.
Cape Gazette
‘Brady Bunch’ star taking her talents back to Lewes
Following a successful visit to the First Town in the First State this past December, actress, painter and entrepreneur Eve Plumb is returning Saturday, Sept. 3. Plumb, who famously played Jan Brady in “The Brady Bunch,” launched PlumbGoods with her husband, Ken Pace. The Burbank, Calif., native said it has always been a dream to create colorful home decor that balances comfort with playful designs. She stopped by Jeff West Home in Lewes Dec. 4, 2021, to meet fans and sell creations from her line.
WBOC
DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center to Close Sept. 1 for Season
MILFORD, Del. - The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will close for the season effective Thursday, Sept. 1, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday. The center is scheduled to reopen Saturday, April 1, 2023 for the busy spring and summer seasons attuned to...
Cape Gazette
Richard S. Cordrey, longtime legislator, farmer
Former Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore and Secretary of Finance Richard S. Cordrey passed away peacefully at his Millsboro home Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at age 88. He served as a member of the Delaware General Assembly for 26 years, 24 of which were spent in the state Senate from 1972-96. In 2005, he was selected by Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, a former Senate colleague, to serve as her secretary of finance, an office he held for the next four years.
Comments / 0