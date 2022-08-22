Blooming Boutique is celebrating its 16-year anniversary in business this month. They have had such a wonderful time growing the business and interacting with amazing customers over these past 16 years. This is a big milestone, so they will be celebrating with a huge day-long party on Friday, August 26th at the Lewes location! From 10am – 2pm, stop in and enjoy the mimosa or the Bloody Mary bar. At 1pm, Tammy will be performing complimentary hand facials. Then from 4pm to 7pm, chocolate martinis, cake, wine, and other sweet treats will be served. All day long, receive surprise gifts with purchase as well as chances to win prizes. For this special day, all clothing and shoes in the store will be buy 1, get 1 70% off, excluding Fitflops.

LEWES, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO