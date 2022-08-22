Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to Provide Business Classes for Childcare Providers￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 23, 2022. Many working families are using a combination of friends, family, and neighborhood caregivers to piece together care for their young children before they begin school. The pandemic has made the need for more childcare options even more pronounced. Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) has partnered with Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) to support these aspiring small business childcare providers. As part of an innovative, grant-funded early literacy program that focuses on providing support and building community with caregivers, SBPL and WEV collaborated over the last year to develop curriculum for a series of classes in Spanish and English to help those informal caregivers who are interested in starting their own childcare business. Classes in Spanish were offered in the Spring, and this Fall, the “Managing Your Own Childcare Business” series is being offered in English.
Santa Barbara Independent
Just Communities Central Coast Announces Dissolution of Organization
The Just Communities Central Coast (JCCC) organization will be dissolved effective August 31, due to “insufficient funding, structural deficits, and changes in the external environment.”. The group cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the most damaging to the organization, and a significant factor in the decision to close. The shift...
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Approves 2022-2023 Budget
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board unanimously approved the $1.81 million 2022-23 fiscal year budget at the August 23rd Board meeting. The budget outlines diversified funding sources with roughly a third of the revenue outside of the Utility User’s Tax. Tax revenues are expected to be $1.18 million. The budget reflects community vision and a statement of values for the Isla Vista community. The budget delivers quality services while strengthening and expanding in a scalable manner.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Rona Barrett Foundation Hosts Montecito Garden Party
On August 13, the Rona Barrett Foundation (RBF) hosted a Montecito Garden Party to raise awareness and funds for the next phase of its senior affordable housing — Harry’s House — which it is developing in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of S.B. (HASBARCO) on the same Santa Ynez campus as the Golden Inn & Village, also a partnership with HASBARCO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Triathlon Takes to City, County, State Roads
Myriad events are going on at East Beach this weekend as the Santa Barbara Triathlon gears up for its 41st year, including a long event that sends cyclists up San Ysidro Road to the 192, then up and around Gobernador Canyon to Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, and back again — motorists beware between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta’s Dam Dinner Draws Record Number of Guests
The Dam Dinner — the City of Goleta’s community get-together atop the dam built in 1932 to create 51-acre Lake Los Carneros — was back with a crowd last Saturday evening. Held since 2013, except during the recent pandemic period, the event this year saw a record number of 500 people, who brought picnic dinners and dessert to share with family and friends at the long line of tables and chairs set up along the southern edge of the lake. Papusas, tamales, and tacos were on hand from Elubia’s Kitchen, as were icy desserts shaved by the Kona Ice truck, while the Salt Martians four-piece string band plucked and strummed what the bandmates describe as “soulful murder ballads and other selections glorifying unrequited love, prison food, and coal mining.”
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Cozy Cottagecore in Santa Barbara
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on August 21, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. If you’ve been following my columns for awhile, you’ll know that I live in a small house. I...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding: The Changing Seasons
Autumn is many birders’ favorite season, in part because many young birds migrating south for the first time take a wrong turn, and in Santa Barbara, we get more than our fair share of these rare lost birds. Fall migration begins as early as June, when the first adult shorebirds begin their epic southward journey from as far north as the Alaskan tundra. A few songbirds are also on the move, but most of these are wandering a relatively short distance from where they fledged. Wilson’s warblers and western tanagers are already in evidence along coastal creeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Candidates Compete for Two Seats on Santa Barbara School Board
Three seats will be contested on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board in this November’s election. Longtime incumbent Kate Ford, who represents the downtown area, announced she will not seek reelection when her term expires at the end of this year. Three candidates are competing to replace her. Rose Muñoz, who currently represents Goleta and Isla Vista, will face an opponent to keep her seat. Laura Capps, who has been a trustee on the board for six years, is leaving to become the 2nd District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County in January. The current school board decided at its Tuesday, August 23, meeting to appoint Capps’s replacement rather than hold a general election this November, which would be much costlier. The special board meeting to interview potential candidates for Capps’s seat will be open to the public, though the date has not been decided yet.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pacifica in Peril: Students Protest Ousters, Faculty Vote No Confidence in Provost
Faculty at Pacifica Graduate Institute (PGI) held a no-confidence vote in Provost Dr. Peter Rojcewicz last Thursday after two long-serving members of the school’s esteemed Clinical Psychology PhD program were suddenly ousted in late July with a third resigning in protest. The recent turmoil follows the contentious removal of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled for Mid-September
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara School Board to Appoint Candidate to Laura Capps’s Seat
The Santa Barbara Unified school board voted Tuesday to provisionally appoint someone to Boardmember Laura Capps’s seat rather than hold a general election in November. Capps was elected as the 2nd District supervisor of Santa Barbara County in the June 7 primary elections, but her term on the school board was not set to expire until 2024. Capps has not officially sent her resignation to the board, but once she does, the board will have 60 days to appoint someone to her seat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Mary Lou Hale Smitheram
Mary Lou Hale Smitheram (“Lou”) passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2022 after a few years of declining health. She was 93 years old. Mary Lou Hale was born in Prescott, Arizona on December 27, 1928 to parents Virgil and Mary Lyons Hale. She was the middle child of the family, with older sister Margaret Jean and younger sister Vicki Ann. Lou spent her younger years in both Prescott and Phoenix, Arizona before her family relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area. She graduated from Mills College in Oakland, California in 1950 and subsequently received a Master of Arts degree from Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. In 1977 she accomplished a long-term goal of receiving a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Spanish Literature from the University of California Santa Barbara. This accomplishment is especially noteworthy as Lou was a full-time working mother while completing the doctorate program.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat: Season’s Gazings, Santa Barbara’s Live Music Returns in Fuller Force
What a difference a year makes. As music fans leaned into the coming concert season around this time last year, a wary sense of hope hung in the air. The COVID-fueled moratorium on live music was lifting and marquees and concert seasons were a buzz again, albeit with strict masking policies and vaccine border patrols in place.
Santa Barbara Independent
Project to Remove Final Two Oil Piers at Haskell’s Beach Set to Begin
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The end of an era begins on Monday at Haskell’s Beach, as the State Lands Commission in collaboration with the City of Goleta starts work to remove the pier and caisson structures known as PRC 421-1 and 421-2. It’s a process that will take up to six months, during which time sections of the beach may close temporarily to keep the public safe during the operations. The beach will remain open otherwise.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sick Sea Lions Showing up on Santa Barbara and Ventura Beaches
Domoic acid is thought to be the culprit in numerous reports of sea lions in distress on Santa Barbara and Ventura beaches. The marine mammal rescue group Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) has received more than a hundred calls since an uptick in sightings on Monday, according to the group’s Instagram. Beachgoers are advised to keep at least 50 feet away from the animals, as they may respond aggressively if approached.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ronald Walter Chase
AUG 27. 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM (PT) Ron was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Walter and Adeline Chase. He graduated from Detroit’s Aero Mechanics High School. Ron served in the Korean War as an Army Mechanic. After getting out of the service, Ron...
Santa Barbara Independent
Judge Rules in Favor of State Lands Commission Takeover in Ellwood
In what the State of California calls a monumental victory, Venoco’s bankruptcy court ruled on Tuesday that the State Lands Commission’s takeover of the Ellwood Onshore Facility in Goleta was “an exemplary illustration of its police power.”. When the Venoco oil company declared bankruptcy in 2017, it...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ease of E-Bikes
Read all of the stories in “Our 2022 Active Aging Guide” here. One of the great ironies of modern life is that when you finally have an empty nest and the time and resources to pursue some new adventures, you don’t always have the same strength and mobility as you did when you were younger. Electric bikes can be a great way to level that playing field. They make adventuring and staying active easy and accessible for more people — especially older adults.
Comments / 0