Few showers tonight
High of 83 and low of 61 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SW wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are up some today. Heat index still not a major factor. Water vapor satellite has a little moisture moving in from the NW. Satellite has some clouds moving in. Radar has a few showers on it. Few showers tonight and part of tomorrow. Better rain chances to start next week. Temps will cool some next week. Tonight, few showers and 66. Tomorrow, Iso showers and 85. Warm weekend and better rain chances to start next week.
Nice weather continues
High of 83 and low of 61 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a light breeze. Temps are mild. Dew points are nice and so the heat index is not a big factor. Water vapor satellite has more moisture south of here. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay dry the next 48 hours. A few showers possible Friday but better rain chances by early next week. Temps will warm some the next few days. Tonight, clear and 56. Tomorrow, sunny and 85. Warm weekend and rain chances by early next week.
Cracked timber causes shutdown of Vigo Co. bridge
Vigo County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Structural issues have cropped up under a local bridge. Now, a portion of one Vigo County roadway is closed to traffic. The bridge is located on Greencastle Road, between North Adams Street and East Rio Grande Avenue. That stretch of road had to be shut down Friday after timbers beneath […]
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which...
Annual Autumn Festival taking place early next month
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual festival will be making its way to Marshall, Illinois in a few short weeks. The Marshall Autumn Fest will be at Courthouse Square on 7th Street from September 16 until the 18. The weekend is packed with several activates including food vendors, arts and crafts, and a cake walk. Saturday will feature a parade down Archer Avenue and the festivities will wrap up on Sunday with a car show.
3rd Annual Blackout Addiction 5k set to happen next week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Grab your glow sticks and get ready for the 3rd annual Blackout Addiction 5k that starts next week. The Wabash Valley Recovery center will be hosting the 5k at Fairbanks park on September 9th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will start with a guest speaker discussing their experiences and recovery from addiction. Participants will run through several glow stations where sponsors will spray them with glow paint.
UPDATE: Two crashes on I70 have been cleared, dispatchers report
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid I70 (eastbound) due to two separate accidents at mile marker 14.5, according to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. I70 is down to one lane at this time. No injuries are reported at this time.
Everyone is welcome at the 2022 Diversity Walk
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The Diversity Walk, presented by Hamilton Center, Inc., will be held on Saturday, August 27 in downtown Terre Haute. The walk begins at the First Financial Bank parking lot at 6th and Ohio. Registration is FREE and includes a T-shirt. Register online...
6th Annual Doc Acklin Memorial Scholarship Run August 27
Paris, Ill. (Good Day Live) Register now for the 6th Annual Doc Acklin Walk/Run and raise scholarship money for students in the Paris, Illinois area. Registration is $30. Click here to sign up and get more information. Content Sponsored by Horizon Health.
