High of 83 and low of 61 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SW wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are up some today. Heat index still not a major factor. Water vapor satellite has a little moisture moving in from the NW. Satellite has some clouds moving in. Radar has a few showers on it. Few showers tonight and part of tomorrow. Better rain chances to start next week. Temps will cool some next week. Tonight, few showers and 66. Tomorrow, Iso showers and 85. Warm weekend and better rain chances to start next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO