Mrs. Nancy Caroline Howard, age 72, died on Sunday, August 21st 2022 at Augusta University Hospital. Nancy was born on September 12th 1949 in Atlanta, GA to the late Harold and Dorothy Ruarks. At a young age she moved to Savannah, GA where she was raised and later lived with her husband Alvis until moving to Brooklet in 1987. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband for many years. Nancy had a passion for the outdoors, she was an avid hunter but also enjoyed fishing and camping. She also loved spending time with her many friends and family. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Lee Harold Ruarks.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO