Susan (Sami) Burgess Trull Fye
Sami passed away at the age of 83, at East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro, Georgia,on July 22nd, 2022. She grew up in the north, but lived most of her adult life in South Florida. She and her husband, Charlie, moved to Statesboro in 2016 to be closer to family.
Evans Memorial Hospital raffling off 2022 Chevy Blazer
Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton is currently holding a raffle for a brand new 2022 Chevy Blazer 3LT. This fundraiser will help fund the rural hospital in several different ways, including expanding services and facility improvements. Evans Memorial serves Evans, Bulloch, Bryan, Tattnall, and surrounding counties. It was previously named the #6 Best Small Hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine.
Genetha (Williams) Nunnally
Mrs. Genetha Williams Nunnally, age 102, of Statesboro, GA., answered the Master’s call to eternal rest on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her residence. She was a Screven County native but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Oliver Nunnally,...
wtoc.com
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
Emma (Taylor) Robins
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Emma Taylor Robins. Ms. Emma Taylor Robins, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Westwood Nursing Center. She was a Bulloch County native and a member...
wtoc.com
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
Lockdown lifted at Savannah school after alleged threat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) says that Mercer Middle School has been placed on lockdown with heavy police presence spotted on campus. According to school officials, campus police were working with the Savannah Police Department in order to conduct a safety search due to an alleged threat of a weapon on […]
WJCL
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension opens
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers are now experiencing the full benefits of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The final phase of the project is now completed. It will help ease traffic flow and make drivers safer at the same time. And with a simple ribbon cutting, the final phase of...
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
Nancy Caroline Howard
Mrs. Nancy Caroline Howard, age 72, died on Sunday, August 21st 2022 at Augusta University Hospital. Nancy was born on September 12th 1949 in Atlanta, GA to the late Harold and Dorothy Ruarks. At a young age she moved to Savannah, GA where she was raised and later lived with her husband Alvis until moving to Brooklet in 1987. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband for many years. Nancy had a passion for the outdoors, she was an avid hunter but also enjoyed fishing and camping. She also loved spending time with her many friends and family. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Lee Harold Ruarks.
23-Year-Old Hunter Davis Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Effingham County (Effingham County, GA)
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Effingham County. According to Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, the crash [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
WTGS
Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
wtoc.com
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
Bulloch County Schools’ educators receive awards
Bulloch County Schools’ educators are being recognized for excellence and leadership in their schools, our community, and our state. Kristen Rogers, Statesboro High School, who was elected president of Georgia Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences,. Katherine Wellman, Southeast Bulloch High School, who received the Counseling and...
Recruiting Spotlight: Liberty County-Bradwell Institute
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re doing our recruiting updates a little bit differently for high school football season! Every Friday, we broadcast a game in its entirety on the CW for our Game of the Week series. This time, it’s the annual Liberty County-Bradwell Institute showdown, which will air at 7:30 p.m. with Andrew Goldstein […]
wtoc.com
Boutique owners address second burglary in Vidalia this week
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second time this week, another store in Vidalia was broken into. WTOC obtained records of how many burglaries the city has had in recent years. So far with 4 months left in the year, there has only been 72 reported. The most recent burglaries...
Michael James Uva
Mr. Michael James Uva, age 77, died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, GA. Private services will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Head Start moves into new location
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
wtoc.com
Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of Marc Wilson continues in Statesboro. He’s the man accused of firing his gun at a truck and killing a teenage passenger inside. Testimony in the prosecution’s case Thursday came from the medical examiner who performed Haley Hutcheson’s autopsy, the expert who examined Marc Wilson’s phone after the shooting, and the teenage driver of the pickup truck riding beside Wilson when he fired his gun.
WJCL
First-ever VEL Cafe opens in Savannah with dedicated workspaces and robots serving drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There’s a new coffee shop in Savannah, but it’s not your typical coffee shop. "Imagine an everyday coffee shop as your iPhone. We’re the GoPro. We’re the extreme version of a coffee shop where you can come in and do some quality work," Co-Founder and CEO of VEL, Mo Hamzian said.
