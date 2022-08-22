The return of Goleta’s Dam Dinner after a three-year hiatus brought a record turnout this past Saturday, August 20, 2022, to the Lake Los Carneros Lake dam. More than 500 people, many carrying picnic dinners and baked goods to share, flocked to the scenic spot for the #BestDamDinner they have ever had. While many who attended have been coming to the Dam Dinner since it started, we were pleased there were many first-timers as well. Whatever the case, it was the usual, simple, low-key, casual event that keeps people coming back year after year.

GOLETA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO