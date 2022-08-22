ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday

A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara School Board to Appoint Candidate to Laura Capps’s Seat

The Santa Barbara Unified school board voted Tuesday to provisionally appoint someone to Boardmember Laura Capps’s seat rather than hold a general election in November. Capps was elected as the 2nd District supervisor of Santa Barbara County in the June 7 primary elections, but her term on the school board was not set to expire until 2024. Capps has not officially sent her resignation to the board, but once she does, the board will have 60 days to appoint someone to her seat.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Sfvbj.com

Camarillo Facility Receives $7 Million in Project Homekey Funding

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families has received $6.8 million in Project Homekey funding to support the renovation of three residential care buildings at the agency’s Camarillo campus. The funding will help provide transitional housing for at-risk young adults. The expansion project is part of California’s Project Homekey,...
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara County Steps Up to Governor's 100-Day Challenge

Santa Barbara County is participating in a 100-day challenge set by Governor Newsom to reduce homelessness throughout California by resolving encampments along county freeways and railroad corridors. These local housing efforts are made possible by a $2.5 million State of California Encampment Resolution Funding (CERF) grant awarded to the County to move people indoors, reducing danger from fires and vehicle/train right-of-way pedestrian strikes. The Challenge officially launched on July 6, 2022, and will conclude on October 14, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

License Plate Readers Are Coming to Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will install license plate readers to aid in law enforcement investigations as part of a one-year trial. The trial is part of the National Policing Institute's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) study which states the readers can be effective for increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto thefts and, under certain conditions, may improve clearance rates for auto theft and robbery.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997

This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Architectural Historian Honored with Historic Preservation Award

On August 11, the City’s Architectural Historian, Nicole Hernandez, MFA, and former Historic Landmarks Commissioner, William T. Mahan, FAIA, were presented the John Pitman Memorial Award by The Santa Barbara Conservancy, for their continuing service and dedication for being a tireless voice for preservation and the highest quality in design.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements

Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta’s Dam Dinner Brings Record Turnout

The return of Goleta’s Dam Dinner after a three-year hiatus brought a record turnout this past Saturday, August 20, 2022, to the Lake Los Carneros Lake dam. More than 500 people, many carrying picnic dinners and baked goods to share, flocked to the scenic spot for the #BestDamDinner they have ever had. While many who attended have been coming to the Dam Dinner since it started, we were pleased there were many first-timers as well. Whatever the case, it was the usual, simple, low-key, casual event that keeps people coming back year after year.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Upcoming Pride at the Beach in Santa Barbara will make Mpox vaccines available

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In an effort slow the spread of Mpox, formerly referred to as Monkeypox in California, the Biden Administration is making vaccinations available at Pride events like this one in Ventura on Saturday and the one coming up in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The Pacific Pride Foundation Executive Director Kristin Flickinger said they there The post Upcoming Pride at the Beach in Santa Barbara will make Mpox vaccines available appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Hotel Tax Brings in Nearly $4M Last Month

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended July 31, 2022. The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.97 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for July 2022. TOT revenues in July 2022 were about 19.5% above the monthly budget, mainly due to higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
VENTURA, CA

