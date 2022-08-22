Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday
A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara School Board to Appoint Candidate to Laura Capps’s Seat
The Santa Barbara Unified school board voted Tuesday to provisionally appoint someone to Boardmember Laura Capps’s seat rather than hold a general election in November. Capps was elected as the 2nd District supervisor of Santa Barbara County in the June 7 primary elections, but her term on the school board was not set to expire until 2024. Capps has not officially sent her resignation to the board, but once she does, the board will have 60 days to appoint someone to her seat.
Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition
Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, placed in the top ten of the InvestWrite essay competition designed to connect students to the virtual Stock Market world. The post Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sfvbj.com
Camarillo Facility Receives $7 Million in Project Homekey Funding
Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families has received $6.8 million in Project Homekey funding to support the renovation of three residential care buildings at the agency’s Camarillo campus. The funding will help provide transitional housing for at-risk young adults. The expansion project is part of California’s Project Homekey,...
syvnews.com
Costs range widely among meals delivered to seniors in Santa Barbara County
A new report shows a wide range in the costs to deliver meals to seniors and the disabled among nine nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County, which provides only about 5% of the funds needed to provide those services. Still, the Board of Supervisors wants to find ways the county...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Steps Up to Governor's 100-Day Challenge
Santa Barbara County is participating in a 100-day challenge set by Governor Newsom to reduce homelessness throughout California by resolving encampments along county freeways and railroad corridors. These local housing efforts are made possible by a $2.5 million State of California Encampment Resolution Funding (CERF) grant awarded to the County to move people indoors, reducing danger from fires and vehicle/train right-of-way pedestrian strikes. The Challenge officially launched on July 6, 2022, and will conclude on October 14, 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
Challenge to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara County now underway
Santa Barbara County is taking part in the challenge of reducing homelessness in California by focusing on encampments along freeways and railroad corridors.
Santa Barbara Edhat
License Plate Readers Are Coming to Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will install license plate readers to aid in law enforcement investigations as part of a one-year trial. The trial is part of the National Policing Institute's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) study which states the readers can be effective for increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto thefts and, under certain conditions, may improve clearance rates for auto theft and robbery.
Frontier Communications' union workers strike in Santa Maria
Union members at the Frontier Communications internet supply company in Santa Maria went on strike for the third day Tuesday.
Coastal View
Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997
This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Architectural Historian Honored with Historic Preservation Award
On August 11, the City’s Architectural Historian, Nicole Hernandez, MFA, and former Historic Landmarks Commissioner, William T. Mahan, FAIA, were presented the John Pitman Memorial Award by The Santa Barbara Conservancy, for their continuing service and dedication for being a tireless voice for preservation and the highest quality in design.
calcoastnews.com
California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements
Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta’s Dam Dinner Brings Record Turnout
The return of Goleta’s Dam Dinner after a three-year hiatus brought a record turnout this past Saturday, August 20, 2022, to the Lake Los Carneros Lake dam. More than 500 people, many carrying picnic dinners and baked goods to share, flocked to the scenic spot for the #BestDamDinner they have ever had. While many who attended have been coming to the Dam Dinner since it started, we were pleased there were many first-timers as well. Whatever the case, it was the usual, simple, low-key, casual event that keeps people coming back year after year.
Upcoming Pride at the Beach in Santa Barbara will make Mpox vaccines available
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In an effort slow the spread of Mpox, formerly referred to as Monkeypox in California, the Biden Administration is making vaccinations available at Pride events like this one in Ventura on Saturday and the one coming up in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The Pacific Pride Foundation Executive Director Kristin Flickinger said they there The post Upcoming Pride at the Beach in Santa Barbara will make Mpox vaccines available appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo
Halloween in August? Halloween stores are popping up across the Central Coast - months before the next big holiday. The post Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
Print Magazine
Architect Jeff Shelton Brings His Wildest Dreams to Life on the Streets of Santa Barbara
The featured image above pictures Jeff Shelton’s El Jardin, photographed by Jason Rick. Just about 40 years ago, architect Jeff Shelton was overcome by an unshakable urge to build a giant pencil. Shelton was a senior in the School of Architecture at the University of Arizona at the time,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hotel Tax Brings in Nearly $4M Last Month
Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended July 31, 2022. The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.97 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for July 2022. TOT revenues in July 2022 were about 19.5% above the monthly budget, mainly due to higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms.
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
