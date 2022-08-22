Secretary of State Scott Schwab announces KS primary election recount results

Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Monday the 2022 Kansas primary election recount results for the House District 118, State Treasurer and Amendment 2 races.

Amendment 2 originally failed by almost 175,000 votes and the recount across nine Kansas counties presented minimal changes from the initial totals.

State Treasurers Steven Johnson and Caryn Tyson both lost one vote in the recount, but Johnson still defeated Tyson in the race.

In the House District 118 race, Rep. Jim Minnix still beat out Rep. Tatum Lee, with Minnix losing just one vote in the recount as well.

“The results of this unprecedented recount of more than half the ballots cast in the 2022 Kansas primary election, with less than 2/100ths of a percent difference in the county canvasses and the recount process, proves once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process," Schwab said. "Kansans should be confident that these results put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state and know that our elections are secure and that their vote counted.”

Schwab also praised the work of county election officials and volunteer election workers.

“Over the last month, county election officials and election volunteers have worked tirelessly to administer a secure election and complete the recount requests," Schwab said. "I have immense gratitude for their hard work and commitment to a safe and secure election process.”

