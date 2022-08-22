Read full article on original website
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Hartly Car Crash
HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police on Friday released the name of a woman killed in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash in Hartly. Troopers identified the victim as Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly. Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a...
WBOC
Fire Pit Accident Leaves Man Burned in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A 75-year-old man in Federalsburg suffered burns after using gasoline to burn debris in a fire pit, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said. It happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday at a home at 5215 Twelve Oaks Drive. Investigators said when the victim poured gasoline into the fire pit, it caused the fire to flash.
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
WBOC
Three NY Women Arrested for Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested three New York women on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation that got underway at the Bayside Outlets in Rehoboth Beach late Thursday afternoon. Police said that at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside...
Ocean City Today
Berlin police search for suspect in Sunday home invasion
Police continue to search for the man who broke into a Berlin home on Sunday night, got into a scuffle with an occupant after brandishing a weapon, and then ran before police arrived. Berlin police responded to reports of an active home invasion near Broad Street at approximately 11 p.m....
WBOC
Suspect Sought After Nearly Running Dover Officer Over With Car
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who almost struck an officer with a car. Police said the officer was at the Walgreens at 1001 Forrest Ave. last Thursday evening, when a male suspect was seen walking out of the store without paying for merchandise.
WMDT.com
Armed robbery at Dover hotel lands man behind bars
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery at an area hotel early Monday morning. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a room at the First State Inn for a reported armed robbery. It was determined that a suspect had entered a room at the Inn with a black-colored rifle and demanded money from the victims. The suspect then reportedly took an unknown amount of money and fled southbound from the hotel.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident
Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
WGMD Radio
Federalsburg Man Injured Using Burn Pit
A 75 year old Federalsburg man was injured while using a burn pit on Twelve Oaks Drive. Maryland Fire Marshal investigators say the victim was burning debris and used gasoline causing the fire to flash. The victim suffered non-life threatening burns and was flown to the Bayview Burn Center by Maryland State Police aviation. Hurlock Volunteer firefighters responded.
Bay Net
Asphalt Dump Truck T-Bones Tractor Trailer In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 9:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned on Three Notch Road, at the intersection of Airport View Drive. Crews arrived and found a dump truck and tractor trailer involved...
Maryland Man Burning Debris With Gas Airlifted To Hospital When Flames Flash: Fire Marshal
What started as an innocuous gasoline-fueled fire outside a Maryland home led to a hospital visit for a 75-year-old man who suffered burn wounds in Dorchester County and had to be airlifted for treatment, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
WGMD Radio
Millsboro PD Investigating Attempted Break-ins at Plantation Lakes
Millsboro Police need your help to identify the suspect who attempted to break in to several garage doors along Belmont Boulevard in Plantation Lakes Wednesday night between 9 and 11pm. Police were called for damage to a garage door and found that 3 home garage doors were damaged by someone trying to gain entry. Police searched with helicopter and canine units with negative results. Police ask residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during that time.
WGMD Radio
Update: Investigation into Fatal Hit-&-Run Fatality Takes New Turn
Maryland State Police are now investigating two vehicles of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last week. 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes died at the scene after being struck on Northbound Route 13 near Oliphant Street, as he was operating a scooter. Initially, police reported...
Cape Gazette
Lewes police ask for help in slow-motion burglary
The Lewes Police Department is asking the public for help after an elderly man with a cane left the library with a piece of artwork. The Lewes library was holding an art exhibit when an unidentified elderly man took a painting Aug. 15 that was on display. The painting had a white ribbon pinned to it. Photographs show the hunched man walking away with his cane and the painting.
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
NBC Washington
Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
WBOC
Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
