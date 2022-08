OMAHA -- A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home south of Plattsmouth and an 18-year-old has been arrested in the slaying, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. Cass County sheriff's deputies were called to 9301 Highway 75 around 3:10 p.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance, the Sheriff's Office said. The person who called 911 also reported a small fire in the living room and a woman lying on the floor.

PLATTSMOUTH, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO