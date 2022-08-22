The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council is asking the city council to do more to end problems at the Wabash Bus Station. The city has been using the bus station as an overnight shelter for the homeless since the winter. Citizens and business leaders in the area have been complaining about fights, harassment and crimes taking place at the shelter. In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District sent letter to the city council, asking them to end sheltering at the bus station.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO