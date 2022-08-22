As previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite was back up to over a million viewers, getting 1,049,000. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was also up to an 0.34 (444,000 viewers), while it had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a closer look at the numbers including a look at each individual quarter. It will surprise no one to learn that CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (0.39 rating) had the most-viewed quarter, although viewership and the 18-49 numbers dropped significantly after that. In fact, immediately after the match was over, everyone that tuned in that quarter immediately tuned out. Even still, the show consistently had over a million viewers for six of the eight quarters.

