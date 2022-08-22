Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Two Names Set For Tonight’s Double Taping of WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
WWE will film two episodes back-to-back of Smackdown tonight, and a new report suggests two names will be returning. Fightful Select reports that both Xavier Woods and JBL are set to appear at tonight’s taping in Detroit. Xavier Woods has been out of action for the entire month after...
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Contacts Top AEW Star About Returning To The Company?
The wrestling world has gone through some major shifts over the last few years due to the emergence of All Elite Wrestling and Vince McMahon’s recent retirement. Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE fans have been seeing some interesting returns and there’s a lot of speculation regarding who could end up returning to the company in the future.
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
411mania.com
Details On AEW Interest In Johnny Gargano Prior To WWE Return
As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his WWE return on Monday’s episode of RAW after nine months as a free agent. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Gargano going to WWE and how close he was to signing with AEW. According to the report, Gargano “strongly considered”...
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 08.25.22
-Sorry for this being so late, but I had softball games tonight and then my boys didn’t want to go to bad. Let’s get to it!. Tamina and Dana Brooke (24/7 Champion) vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. -Nikki has dropped her cape for a leather jacket, but still...
411mania.com
Jonathan Gresham Set For GCW Shooting Star Event Next Month
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham will return to the company next month for GCW Shooting Star. The event happens on September 23 at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles. An opponent for Gresham has not been named at this time.
411mania.com
Update on AEW Ticket Sales For Upcoming Shows, Including All Out
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All Out in Chicago. That event happens on September 4. That show is basically sold out, as all the individual tickets are gone. The combo tickets are still available with around 850 yet. There are 7,833 tickets out for a building they’ve had over 9,000 in at past All Out events. The get-in price on the secondary market is $90.
411mania.com
Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Trade Verbal Shots After AEW Dynamite (Clip)
Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay fired some verbal shots each other in dueling promos after AEW Dynamite ended. Wednesday night’s episode ended with Ospreay and Aussie Open defeating Death Triangle to advance in the AEW Trios Tournament. Omega and the Young Bucks came out to confront the three after...
411mania.com
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite: Steep Viewership Drop After Punk vs. Moxley
As previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite was back up to over a million viewers, getting 1,049,000. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was also up to an 0.34 (444,000 viewers), while it had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a closer look at the numbers including a look at each individual quarter. It will surprise no one to learn that CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (0.39 rating) had the most-viewed quarter, although viewership and the 18-49 numbers dropped significantly after that. In fact, immediately after the match was over, everyone that tuned in that quarter immediately tuned out. Even still, the show consistently had over a million viewers for six of the eight quarters.
PWMania
Update on Survivor Series Ticket Sales, On Location Packages Selling Out Quickly
The pre-sale on Ticketmaster, which started on Wednesday at 10am ET and runs through tonight at 11pm ET, has almost sold out of tickets for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Approximately 280 tickets are currently available for pre-sale, according to Ticketmaster. When the general on-sale begins tomorrow...
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Speaks Out About His Suspension From AEW
Eddie Kingston has provided his thoughts on the situation regarding his suspension from AEW. As previously reported, an altercation occurred in Minneapolis several weeks ago following an AEW promo featuring Sammy Guevara. When Guevara got back backstage, Kingston confronted him, and that’s when things started getting physical. During the...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women’s champion has signed with WME to represent her “in all areas.” The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair’s resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more. Bianca...
411mania.com
Post-Match Footage of CM Punk Set to Air on AEW Rampage
AEW will be airing post-match footage of CM Punk from this week’s AEW World Title match on this week’s Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that backstage footage of Punk following his loss to Jon Moxley will air, writing:. Tomorrow on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT,...
411mania.com
Mojo Rawley Gives His Thoughts On Why First WES Show Fell Apart
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mojo Rawley gave his thoughts on why the first show for Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) was cancelled. The show was caught up in controversy due to allegations of false advertisement and not paying workers. Here are highlights:. On the failure of the WES debut...
411mania.com
Various News: More AEW Stars at Gamescom, Chris Jericho Interviews Tyrus, Today’s WWE NXT UK Lineup
– AEW has announced that Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Angelico are taking part in a meet and greet today at Gamescom at the THQ Nordic booth to promote AEW Fight Forever. PWInsider reports that there were over 2000 people in the line for the meet and greet well before it was supposed to start.
411mania.com
Ikemen Jiro vs. Nathan Frazer Headlines This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for this week’s edition of NXT Level Up. Ikemen Jiro faces Nathan Frazer is set for the main event. Here’s the full preview and lineup:. * Ikemen Jiro vs. Nathan Frazer. * Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien...
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho hints that WWE reached out to him about returning
If WWE were to have their way, Chris Jericho would be back with them. That's what was hinted at on Chris Jericho's Twitter account. A fan on Twitter said the following: "Need a Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho faction. Make it happen Y2J!!!" Jericho then replied, "Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering"
