ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility to celebrate Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day on August 26
On Friday, August 26, Ocala Electric Utility will join the state to celebrate Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day to honor the individuals who risk their lives each day to ensure reliable delivery of electricity throughout Florida. OEU has 117 employees who serve approximately 54,000 customers in the Ocala Electric Utility service...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule
The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct local cattle, peanut farmer
A local cattle and peanut farmer will be inducted into the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame as part of the Farm City Week activities that will take place from November 16, 2022 through November 23, 2022. During Farm City Week, Terry Teuton’s achievements will be commemorated with a bronze...
ocala-news.com
Temporary road closure planned on NE 42nd Place in Ocala
(Update from the City of Ocala on August 26, 2022: The temporary road closure on NE 42nd Place, from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection, has been postponed until a further date.) Motorists in Ocala can expect a temporary road closure on NE 42nd Place,...
WCJB
MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host special waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is preparing to conduct a special waste amnesty day. The annual collection event will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The collection site will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
ocala-news.com
Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”
There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day
In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
ocala-news.com
Gorgeous Sunrise At Carlton Arms Apartments In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous sunrise over the water at the Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala. Thanks to Cheri Irwin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series heading to Tuscawilla Park for fishing event
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series is continuing this weekend with a fishing event for beginners. The local community is invited to join the park rangers on Saturday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue). During this catch and release fishing event, participants will learn the basics of baiting a hook and throwing the perfect cast.
ocala-news.com
Semi-truck transporting cooking oil catches fire on Interstate 75 in Ocala
Motorists traveling on Interstate 75 experienced a slower commute on Friday morning after a semi-truck transporting cooking oil caught on fire. Shortly before 5:40 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 4, and 6, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer responded to I-75, between exits 350 and 352 in Ocala.
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
ocala-news.com
Quiet Evening Sunset On Orange Lake
It was a beautiful evening on Orange Lake as the sun began to set. Thanks to Jessica Peters for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue responds to separate I-75, SW Ocala crashes
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the scenes of two separate vehicle accidents on Wednesday evening that occurred less than an hour apart. Shortly before 7:20 p.m., OFR crews responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 75. As the units made their way to the scene, they were directed to the overpass of exit 352.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man remains incompetent to face allegations he threatened judges
Edward Juan Lynum, the Wildwood 47-year-old accused of threatening four judges while a lawyer in Sumter County, has yet to comprehend his felony case in order to face it. Lynum’s attorney, Eneid Bano, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, his client remained condemned to the Florida psychiatric hospital in Chattahoochee.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Recreation and Parks Department to host community town hall meeting on September 17
The public is invited to a community town hall meeting that will be hosted by the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department on Saturday, September 17. The town hall meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center, which is located at 1510 NW 4th Street. During the free meeting, those in attendance will learn more about the recreation, parks, and cultural arts divisions within the department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 19 to 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 19. Kevin George Zicheck, 54, Floral City, arrested Aug. 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for animal cruelty
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for 24 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 17 counts of animal cruelty. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding 43-year-old Ivery Luckey.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Recovery Fest returns next month to remember those lost to addiction
The Ocala Recovery Fest will return to Ocala next month to remember those lost to addiction and celebrate others on their journey to recovery. The fifth annual Ocala Recovery Fest will be held on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Tuscawilla Park, which is located at 829 NE Sanchez Avenue. The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public.
