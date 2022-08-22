Read full article on original website
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Everton complete signing of Neal Maupay from Brighton
Everton have confirmed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Possible transfers; Man Utd comments; Liverpool's slow start
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Champions League draw
Jurgen Klopp has given his first impression of Liverpool's group for the 2022/23 Champions League.
Transfer rumours: Memphis' shock Man Utd reunion; Liverpool linked with De Jong
Thursday's transfer rumours include Memphis Depay, Harry Maguire, Frenkie de Jong, Conor Gallagher, Fede Valverde, Antony, Wesley Fofana, Pedro Neto & more.
Eddie Howe confirms contact from Man Utd over Martin Dubravka
Eddie Howe confirms Man Utd have made contact with Newcastle over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro following his transfer from Real Madrid - Fernandes, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Fred, McTominay.
Pep Guardiola adamant Bernardo Silva will not leave Man City for Barcelona or PSG
Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move away from Manchester City for Bernardo Silva amid rumoured interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain
Europa League group stage draw 2022/23: Best & worst case scenarios for Arsenal & Man Utd
The best and worst case scenarios for Arsenal and Manchester United in the Europa League group stage draw.
Gabriel Martinelli reveals wanting to be like Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has spoken about being inspired by Gunners legend Thierry Henry.
Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to finalise Chelsea move.
Bernardo Silva: Man City CEO confirms midfielder has not requested Barcelona transfer
Bernardo Silva has not asked to leave Man City this summer, confirms club CEO Ferran Soriano.
Erling Haaland reveals how he celebrated 'crazy' Man City title win in 2012
Erling Haaland relives how he celebrated Sergio Aguero's iconic goal & Man City winning the Premier League title in 2012.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Carlo Ancelotti wins UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award for 2021/22 season
Carlo Ancelotti has won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award after leading Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.
Everton closing in on Ben Brereton-Diaz deal
Everton are closing in on a deal worth over £20m for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Antonio Conte press conference: Transfer latest; Son form; Champions League draw
Antonio Conte has addressed the media ahead of Tottenham's trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Casemiro debut; Man Utd spirit; Potential transfers
Erik ten Hag has held a press conference ahead of Manchester United's trip to Southampton for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.
Barcelona 3-3 Man City: Late Riyad Mahrez penalty shares spoils in charity friendly
Match report from Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Man City in their ALS charity friendly.
Nicolas Pepe finalising loan move from Arsenal to Nice
Nicolas Pepe is set to join Nice on loan from Arsenal.
