Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Everton complete signing of Neal Maupay from Brighton
Everton have confirmed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 4
Predictions for Gameweek 4 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
How Erik ten Hag 'brutally' axed Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag is said to have 'brutally' informed Cristiano Ronaldo that he would not be starting for Man Utd ahead of their stirring win against Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Champions League draw
Jurgen Klopp has given his first impression of Liverpool's group for the 2022/23 Champions League.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
Champions League 2022/23 group stage fixtures and where to watch the games
How to watch the Champions League group stage games in the 2022/23 season.
Transfer rumours: Memphis' shock Man Utd reunion; Liverpool linked with De Jong
Thursday's transfer rumours include Memphis Depay, Harry Maguire, Frenkie de Jong, Conor Gallagher, Fede Valverde, Antony, Wesley Fofana, Pedro Neto & more.
Man Utd confirm Casemiro's shirt number
Man Utd have confirmed the shirt number Casemiro will wear at Old Trafford.
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro following his transfer from Real Madrid - Fernandes, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Fred, McTominay.
Kevin Trapp reveals Man Utd offer and why he's staying at Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has decided to stay with last season's Europa League winners despite receiving an offer from Manchester United.
Brendan Rodgers confirms Wesley Fofana will miss Chelsea clash
Wesley Fofana will not take part in Leicester City's match with Chelsea this weekend amid the Blues' ongoing pursuit of the defender, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Talking Transfers: Paqueta nears West Ham; Fofana & Gordon push for Chelsea
The latest episode of 90min's Talking Transfers, featuring chat about Lucas Paqueta, Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon, Liverpool's midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Europa League group stage draw: Man Utd & Arsenal learn confirmed opponents
Manchester United and Arsenal are among the sides who will discover their fate in Europa League group stage draw.
Erling Haaland reveals how he celebrated 'crazy' Man City title win in 2012
Erling Haaland relives how he celebrated Sergio Aguero's iconic goal & Man City winning the Premier League title in 2012.
Pep Guardiola adamant Bernardo Silva will not leave Man City for Barcelona or PSG
Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move away from Manchester City for Bernardo Silva amid rumoured interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain
Mikel Arteta is an 'unbelievable' coach - Phil Foden
Phil Foden has spoken positively about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, having worked with him at Man City.
Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to finalise Chelsea move.
Callum Hudson-Odoi set for Bayer Leverkusen move
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is on course to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.
Everton closing in on Ben Brereton-Diaz deal
Everton are closing in on a deal worth over £20m for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz, sources have confirmed to 90min.
